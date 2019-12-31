 Skip to main content

2020 arts preview: Plan your next year in culture, from TV and film to music, theatre and visual arts

Plus: A look back at the arts that mattered in 2019

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Globe and Mail

What’s ahead for the arts in 2020? Our critics pick what they’re most looking forward to in the coming year. And in case you missed it, catch up on the best (and worst) of 2019 in arts, including our choice for Canadian artist of the year – Margaret Atwood – plus the runners up, and our critics’ favourite cultural moments of the past year.


Film

Daniel Craig reprises his role as James Bond next year in No Time to Die.

Nicole Dove/MGM

Here are five of 2020′s potentially biggest mainstream films. And, for those who wish to escape the grinding gears of the franchise machine, here are 10 of 2020′s most intriguing, under-the-radar films.

2019 in review

Music

Alanis Morissette, centre, during the Jagged Little Pill Broadway opening night curtain call at the Broadhurst Theatre on Dec. 5, 2019, in New York.

Greg Allen/The Associated Press

The rock musical Jagged Little Pill, inspired by Alanis Morissette’s blockbuster 1995 album of the same name, made its Broadway premiere in December. In 2020, Morissette hits the road with a Jagged Little Pill 25-year anniversary tour and, this spring, releases Such Pretty Forks in the Road, her first new album in eight years. Find out what other albums and concerts to look forward to in the music world in 2020.

2019 in review

Television

Mehdi Dehbi, left, and Michelle Monaghan in Messiah (Netflix), about a man who mysteriously appears in the Middle East as a mystic who develops a cult following.

John Golden Britt/Netflix/Netflix

From a space tourism comedy to a mystic who develops a cult following, January is already conspicuously packed with TV content that might be the most memorable of the entire year.

2019 in review

Theatre

The blockbuster hit Hamilton is coming to Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre in 2020.

Mirvish

Two big musicals – one an international blockbuster, the other a homegrown Broadway contender – are kicking off Canada’s 2020 theatre season. The long-awaited Hamilton finally makes its Canadian debut in February, arriving at Toronto’s Ed Mirvish Theatre for a 14-week run. Meanwhile, Theatre Calgary has another defiant tale with The Louder We Get, about Canadian high schooler Marc Hall’s fight to bring his boyfriend to the prom.

2019 in review

Visual arts

Pablo Picasso, La Soupe, 1902. The Art Gallery of Ontario is collaborating with the Phillips Collection in Washington to mount a major show devoted to Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period.

Pablo Picasso, La Soupe, 1902 © Picasso Estate / SOCAN (2019)/AGO

There are many anticipated events on the visual arts calendar for 2020, including exhibitions to mark the centenary year of the Group of Seven, the unveiling of the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s Inuit Art Centre in late November and, at the Art Gallery of Ontario in June, Picasso: Painting the Blue Period, which will unveil recent scientific analysis of the artist’s subjects and techniques.

2019 in review

