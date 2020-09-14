Winnipegger, 95, walks a kilometre a day to raise money for city’s performing arts institutions

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Arts

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Winnipegger, 95, walks a kilometre a day to raise money for city’s performing arts institutions

Brad Wheeler
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Soon to be 96 years old, Winnipeg arts patron and former doctor Douglas MacEwan is walking a kilometre a day to raise funds for the city’s four major performing arts organizations.

Some birthday. Some present.

Soon to be 96 years old, Winnipeg arts patron Douglas MacEwan is walking a kilometre a day to raise funds for the city’s four major performing arts organizations.

On Nov. 11, his birthday, he will have reached 96 kilometres and raised $96,000. The money (to be divided equally between Manitoba Opera, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, Royal Winnipeg Ballet and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra) is being donated by an anonymous benefactor.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s all very exciting,” MacEwan told The Globe and Mail by phone. “We’re having a hard time right now with this virus.”

He’s referring to the devastating effect the COVID-19 pandemic is having on performing arts communities across the country. MacEwan, a philanthropist and retimacewaed radiologist, knows about hard times. As soon as he was old enough, he joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943. Posted to a squadron under what was known as Coastal Command, he patrolled the Bay of Biscay and the Irish Sea, on the lookout for German submarines.

It was during his time in England that his appreciation for performing arts was cultivated. “A buddy and I went to to see Richard III in London,” recalled MacEwan, an Ottawa native. “I had studied Shakespeare in high school but had never attended a professional production.”

It wasn’t just any performance of Richard III, and it wasn’t an understudy spouting “my kingdom for a horse” that night.

“I saw Laurence Olivier at the peak of his skills," said MacEwan, who also took in the ballet at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. “I’ve been very interested in the arts ever since.”

After the war, he studied medicine at McGill University. He specialized in radiology because the loud airplanes in which he flew during the war had damaged his hearing. “You don’t have to talk to patients,” he explained. “I only needed my vision.”

For his current strolls, MacEwan sticks to the same route around his neighbourhood. He steadies himself with ski poles – “I tend to fall over otherwise” – and is accompanied by a new partner each day. The benefactor, identified only as a “family friend,” offered to double his donation if two people did the walk. The sum is to be topped up to an even $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The money comes in a time of need. “These are rocky times,” Royal Winnipeg Ballet artistic director and chief executive André Lewis said. The company’s tour of The Wizard of Oz that included three stops in the United States was cancelled, as was the 2020-21 season opener Alice (in Wonderland).

Still, plans call for the annual Nutcracker to open in December, and the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School is now open for business (with public-health protocols in place). A school scholarship bears MacEwan’s name.

“He’s been very generous over the years, and not just with money,” Lewis said. “He’s a renaissance man. That is how I would describe him.”

MacEwan’s favourite Royal Winnipeg Ballet production is Swan Lake. He often visited Stratford Festival in Ontario over the years; seeing Hamlet there is among his top thrills. He enthusiastically approves of waltzes, especially Blue Danube. He doesn’t care for contemporary artists, which he defines as “anything after the early Beatles.” His go-to composer is Beethoven, Symphony No. 9 being his most cherished piece of music.

His other passion is his garden, a place of pumpkins, legumes and gladiolus. It is where he meets his walking partner each day. “I shown them around and we talk about the weather,” said the retired doctor, who pronounces himself to be in excellent heath.

His specialty is no longer X-rays, it is beans. “I cook some and freeze the rest,” he said. “I have them all winter.”

Story continues below advertisement

Did you catch that? The 95-year-old man who walks a kilometre every day is full of beans.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies