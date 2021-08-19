A cinephile’s pilgrimage to Las Vegas, of all places

While most Canadians are still stuck at home, we can still dream about the cultural destinations we once embarked on pre-pandemic … and will soon experience again. Here, the Globe Arts team reflect on their favourite international cultural memories and what the necessary domestic equivalent might be.
Las Vegas, to attend CinemaCon
Las Vegas, the capital of crass, may seem like an odd destination for a quote-unquote cultural trip. But the real city that never sleeps can be – at least once a year – an absolute heaven for cinephiles. Or at least those kinds of cinephiles who cannot help but lose themselves in the slick sexiness of the Hollywood machine.
In 2018 and 2019, I was fortunate enough to attend CinemaCon, the annual Vegas convention organized by the National Association of Theatre Owners (yes, they’re called NATO, too). Immersing myself in the five-day-long confab was a profoundly surreal experience. Held entirely in the cavernous conference halls of Caesars Palace – just upstairs from one of the largest buffets in the city, with the never-ending din of slot machines humming in the background – CinemaCon jams together exhibitors from across North America, assorted media folk and the biggest movie stars on Earth.
For hours and hours, CinemaCon treats its guests to first-look trailers, behind-the-scenes clips and full-length movie premieres that will enchant and overwhelm the most obsessive film fanatic. There is only one place in the world where a film fan can go from watching the world premiere of the new Pixar film to seeing Dwayne Johnson pump up his new action flick to tasting the latest in movie-theatre hot-dog innovation in the span of an afternoon. (There really are many ways to hide mustard.)
Plus, if you ever feel like you need a break from the movie madness, you can just walk 50 feet and you’ll be distracted by all the irresistible temptations of Vegas. Which makes you feel like you’re starring in your very own movie. One that’s definitely rated R.
Listen: I know the entire event is a gigantic marketing exercise. But after far too many months of being trapped inside my Toronto home – with not even the respite of a local multiplex available – I would give absolutely anything to fly down to Vegas for a week and lose myself in the halls of the annual movie mecca. This August’s CinemaCon, though, is going to be a pass. Not because of anything like vaccine status (I’m fully inoculated) or border measures (I’ll take whatever tests you want me to, now that there are no quarantine hotels). But because my family is growing by a new baby right the same week. I’ll have the real City that Never Sleeps right here.
Canadian alternative: Kinmount, Ont.
I suppose the natural Canadian equivalent to attending CinemaCon would be visiting a decidedly less-splashy domestic movie conference at, say, Casino Niagara. (Admittedly, it would be cool to see an outdoor movie projected near the Falls. Maybe even Albert Shin’s Disappearance at Clifton Hill!) But when I really want to get absolutely enveloped in the cinematic experience and have to stay within Canadian borders, it requires a trip to Highlands Cinemas in the Kawartha Lakes.
The five-theatre operation not only offers the finest movie-going environs, but also boasts a 4,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things cinema, including a collection of antique projectors, decades-old playbooks and so much more. It is a true cinephile’s dream, nestled in the heart of Ontario cottage country. The only hitch: thanks to Ontario’s current public-health restrictions, it looks like the Highlands is going to miss its entire summer season. So, maybe save another trip till 2022. Hopefully it will still be around by then.
