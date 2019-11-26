 Skip to main content

Arts

Register
AdChoices

AARP releases the names of its Movies for Grownups nominees

Mark Kennedy
New York
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This image released by Sony Pictures Classics shows Antonio Banderas in a scene from 'Pain and Glory.' Banderas is nominated for best actor.

Manolo Pavón/The Associated Press

A new batch of film nominations are out from an influential media organization – but superhero flicks and “Frozen 2” need not apply.

AARP has released nominations for its annual Movies for Grownups awards, which is designed to reward films that resonate with older viewers and fight industry ageism.

AARP The Magazine on Tuesday nominated “A Beautiful Day in the neighbourhood,” “Bombshell,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “The Farewell,” “The Irishman” and “The Two Popes” for the best picture/best movie category.

Story continues below advertisement

The best actress category includes Isabelle Huppert (“Frankie”), Helen Mirren (“The Good Liar”), Julianne Moore (“Gloria Bell”), Alfre Woodard (“Clemency”) and Renee Zellweger (“Judy”).

Competing for best actor will be Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), Robert De Niro (“The Irishman”), Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite is My Name”), Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Tony Danza will host the awards at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11. The ceremony will be broadcast Jan. 19 on PBS. Annette Bening will be honoured for career achievement.

“We must continue to lift up movies made for, by and about grown-ups – the stories that speak to moviegoers 50-plus,” Heather Nawrocki, vice-president and director for Movies for Grownups at AARP, said in a statement.

The nominees for best supporting actress are Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Nicole Kidman (“Bombshell”), Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”), Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”) and Zhao Shuzhen (“The Farewell”).

The male actor supporting category includes Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”), Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”), Al Pacino (“The Irishman”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”).

Awards also will be handed out for categories such as best screenwriter, best buddy picture, best time capsule, best documentary, best foreign language film and best ensemble.

Story continues below advertisement

Last year, Shirley MacLaine was honoured for career achievement and “Green Book” was named best picture/best movie for grown-ups. Glenn Close earned best actress for “The Wife” and Viggo Mortensen best actor for “Green Book.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies