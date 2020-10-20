 Skip to main content
Arts

Actor Jeff Bridges says he has been diagnosed with lymphoma

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jeff Bridges arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Bad Times at the El Royale, at the TCL Chinese Theatre, on Sept. 22, 2018.

Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says he is being treated for lymphoma and his prognosis is good.

The 70-year-old actor channeled his The Dude character from “The Big Lebowski” in a statement on social media about the diagnosis Monday evening.

He said he understands the disease is serious. He expressed gratitude to his family, friends and medical team and promised to keep fans posted on his recovery.

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, best known for his roles in cult favorites The Big Lebowski and Tron has revealed he has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Using a quote from one of his most famous roles, he announced the news on Twitter. Reuters

Bridges is a seven-time Oscar nominee known for his roles in “Starman,” “True Grit,” “The Last Picture Show” and many other films. He won an Academy Award in 2010 for “Crazy Heart” and was most recently nominated for playing a grizzled lawman in “Hell or High Water.”

The affable Bridges is considered Hollywood royalty, the son of actors Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, who both died in 1998.

