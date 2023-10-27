Open this photo in gallery: Aerial view of Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.Paul Zizka Photography/Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity

The Alberta government says it has removed the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity’s entire board of governors from their posts, replacing the directors with a temporary administrator for at least six months.

The Ministry of Advanced Education, which oversees the Centre’s board appointments, said late Thursday that Paul Baay, founder of Touchstone Exploration Inc., would “review internal processes and policies at the Banff Centre and take on the responsibilities of the board of governors until a new chair and board can be appointed.”

The firings include chair Adam Waterous, who had been leading the board since 2019.

The picturesque Banff Centre is one of Canada’s biggest hubs for arts and literature residencies and training, but in recent years has been beset by turbulence. Employees began expressing their discontent with the centre’s direction during the pandemic, when many staff were permanently laid off. In late 2021, former MLA Donna Kennedy-Glans was removed from the board after making comments regarding former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney’s handling of caucus discord.

Earlier this month, the award-winning Canadian author Charlotte Gill, who’d served as Rogers Chair of the Literary Journalism program since 2019, said the program was about to change form – beginning with a course on literary memoirs – and that her position would be eliminated.

Baay is chair of the Alberta Foundation of the Arts, and served 14 years on the board of the National Gallery of Canada. This past May, the Alberta Securities Commission said that Baay had paid the commission $40,000 as part of a settlement related to revealing non-public information about his company to someone prior to disclosing it to the public.

More to come