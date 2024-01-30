Open this photo in gallery: Rachel McAdams as Regina, Lacey Chabert as Gretchen and Amanda Seyfried as Karen in Mean Girls.

The OG Mean Girls film – which was written by Tina Fey, shot in Toronto and turns 20 this year – rages on, in countless Halloween costumes, TikToks, tattoos and Toaster Strudels; in a promo for The Bachelorette (“Get in, loser, we’re going shopping”), a SpaceX rocket launch, a Hillary Clinton tweet and Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next video. The term “mean girls” has been applied to the Trump administration, boardroom culture and all reality TV. But among the legion of Mean Girls memes and GIFs, the deepest dive has got to be, “You go, Glen Coco.”

As Jennifer Keishin Armstrong reveals in her new book So Fetch: The Making of Mean Girls (And Why We’re Still So Obsessed With It), the actor who played Coco, David Reale, had auditioned unsuccessfully for another part in the film. Nineteen, broke and hungry, he simply showed up at the high-school set to hang with friends in the cast and cadge free food. Mark Waters, the director, spotted him. Next thing he knew, he was catching four candy canes from Santa/Damian (Daniel Franzese) and listening to Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) rant about totally stabbing Caesar.

Reale never got paid for his two scenes, or even credited. Glen Coco has no dialogue. In the “you go” scene, we don’t even see his face. But years after the film’s release, the internet figured out who Reale is. And now every time someone on Earth does something “you go” worthy, his socials blow up.

Reale and other much-memed Toronto actors Chris Anton (“Nice wig, Janis”), Jan Caruana (whose hair took hours) and Stefanie Drummond (“…so I wore army pants and flip-flops”) will be onstage with Armstrong at the Hot Docs cinema on Jan. 31 to discuss the film’s legacy. And its astonishing durability: a 2011 sequel, Mean Girls 2, best forgotten because Fey had nothing to do with it; a splashy Broadway musical, which premiered in 2018; and a film based on the musical, also called Mean Girls, released Jan. 12, which already has grossed more than US$68-million. As well, the musical recently became available for high-school stage performances – move aside, Grease and Hairspray.

In her book, Armstrong posits that Mean Girls has lasted because millennials carved their neural pathways on it, grew up alongside meme/GIF culture and then populated it with their lingo. But none of that would matter, she said in a recent phone interview, if Fey hadn’t delivered “such a universal core message about ‘relational aggression.’ That’s the psychological term, which no one would run around saying. But everyone knows what ‘mean girl’ means.

“It crosses all genders and ages,” she continues. “At any time in our lives, all of us will yearn to be part of an in-group, or worry that we’re being cast out of one, or try to curry favour with a cool person. A friend of mine has a grandmother who is dealing with a mean girl situation in her retirement home, over a mah-jong game.”

Armstrong, who has written books about Seinfeld, Sex and the City and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and was a reporter for Entertainment Weekly, draws a straight line from Mean Girls to Barbie – the films’ success and their diminishment by the patriarchy. “Both are fun movies that have serious ideas at their core,” she says. “Both are massive hits that don’t get the credit they should. Both struggle under Hollywood’s ongoing disbelief that something for women is something people want.

“No offense to Oppenheimer,” she adds, “but it’s classic that Barbie didn’t get as many Oscar nominations as it deserves. It’s like, ‘That’s enough, girls, we need to make way for the serious man movie now.’ We’ve been doing this over and over again for decades. A movie like 13 Going on 30 or Sex and the City or Bridesmaids or Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour will not have a lot of expectations – because it’s for women. It breaks through. Everyone is shocked. Everyone says, ‘We can’t believe women and girls want entertainment for themselves. We need to serve this audience better.’ And then they don’t.”

Case in point: Most Saturday Night Live actors have star vehicles written for them, in which they get the funniest lines. Fey wrote her own, and gave herself the straight role. Armstrong didn’t interview Fey for this book, but during her EW years they spoke often, “about her series 30 Rock, playing Sarah Palin on SNL, her memoir Bossypants,” Armstrong says. “She took over the world after Mean Girls and it was incredible to watch.”

Armstrong’s most enjoyable research, she swears, was “talking to the Canadians in the cast. There’s something cool about the way a bunch of budding actors who knew each other, from auditions and just growing up together, made the film feel like a real high school. And they all share this weird afterlife as memes, which are so fascinating to me – how people communicate during a moment of debate or unrest or confusion by reaching for a pop culture moment.”

The book isn’t all pink positivity: There’s a painful section about the tabloid torturing of star Lindsay Lohan, and one about the unhappiness of Rosalind Wiseman, who wrote the non-fiction book upon which Mean Girls is based, Queen Bees and Wannabes. The contract Wiseman signed has become notorious in Hollywood for its terribleness.

Though the original film grossed US$130-million on a $17-million budget, “Rosalind hasn’t seen any profits, and the studio says there aren’t any,” Armstrong says. “She wanted to do an educational stage version of her book, but her contract forbade it. Then the Broadway musical, and the new film – she must have thought, ‘This is going to keep printing money, but not for me.’” She reached out to Fey and others, “hoping people would do something out of the goodness of their hearts.” They didn’t. Last March Wiseman threatened a lawsuit, but it seems to have evaporated.

Some pundits have misread Mean Girls as proof of female viciousness, but Armstrong isn’t having it. “It’s not anti-girl. It takes girls’ problems seriously, and shows us how to learn from them. It suggests that girls want power because power makes them feel safe. And it lets its female characters be flawed, hard on themselves, aggressive, even angry.”

“I was raised to be a supergood girl,” Armstrong sums up. “I wish I’d had more Regina in me” – the alpha female played by Rachel McAdams. “Mark Waters directed Rachel to channel the hyperaggressive energy of Alec Baldwin in Glengarry Glen Ross. Once you hear that, you see it’s true. Mean Girls allows girls, and gay men, and everyone, really, to get in touch with that energy. All of us can use 5 per cent more Regina.”

