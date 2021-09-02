 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Arts

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Amazon Prime Video filming Louise Penny novel adaptation ‘Three Pines’ in Quebec

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Actor Alfred Molina is shown in a scene from the series Three Pines.

The Canadian Press

Amazon Prime Video has started production on a drama series based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s bestselling detective novels.

The streaming service says the Canadian Amazon original Three Pines is filming in Montreal and rural Quebec, with British-American actor Alfred Molina as star and co-executive producer.

Molina plays Chief Insp. Armand Gamache of the Surete du Quebec provincial police service, who discovers long-buried secrets as he investigates murders in a seemingly idyllic village.

Story continues below advertisement

Other cast members include Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers and Tantoo Cardinal.

The eight, one-hour episodes are directed by Sam Donovan, Tracey Deer and Daniel Grou.

Deer is also an Indigenous consultant on the show, as is filmmaker Katsitsionni Melissa Fox.

The non-profit initiative IllumiNative will also consult on the show.

The mystery series will shoot through December and launch exclusively on Prime Video in Canada, the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Greenland.

Three Pines comes from Amazon Studios and is produced by Left Bank Pictures, with Canadian production company Muse Entertainment providing production services.

Three Pines is among several upcoming Canadian projects from Amazon Prime Video, with others including a revival of the sketch comedy The Kids in the Hall and the docuseries All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s also making the comedy-variety series LOL: Last One Laughing Canada and the scripted comedy The Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

The streamer recently launched the Canadian special, Rupi Kaur Live.

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies