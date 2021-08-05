Amazon Prime Video shooting Canadian comedy ‘The Lake’ in northern Ontario

Amazon Prime Video is creating a comedy series shot in northern Ontario and set in cottage country.

The company says production has started on “The Lake,” which stars Canadian actor Jordan Gavaris of “Orphan Black” fame and U.S. actress Julia Stiles of “Hustlers” and “The Bourne Identity.”

The cast also includes the U.S.-based Madison Shamoun of “Black-ish” and Canadian comedian Jon Dore.

Gavaris’s character returns home to Canada from living abroad, looking to reconnect with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in his teens.

Shamoun plays the daughter he tries to bond with at the idyllic lake from his childhood.

Stiles plays his stepsister, who inherited his father’s family cottage.

Amazon says the story goes from family bonding in nature to “petty rivalry, strained relationships, day drinking, and mosquito-ravaged sunburns.”

Toronto and Los Angeles-based production company AMAZE produces the half-hour series, with Julian Doucet of “Killjoys” as writer and an executive producer.

“The Lake” is the fourth announced Canadian Amazon Original series following the upcoming revival of the sketch series “The Kids in the Hall,” docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” and comedy-variety series “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada.”

Amazon plans to launch “The Lake” next year exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

