 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Arts

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Amazon Prime Video shooting Canadian comedy ‘The Lake’ in northern Ontario

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Amazon Prime Video is creating a comedy series shot in northern Ontario and set in cottage country.

The company says production has started on “The Lake,” which stars Canadian actor Jordan Gavaris of “Orphan Black” fame and U.S. actress Julia Stiles of “Hustlers” and “The Bourne Identity.”

The cast also includes the U.S.-based Madison Shamoun of “Black-ish” and Canadian comedian Jon Dore.

Story continues below advertisement

Gavaris’s character returns home to Canada from living abroad, looking to reconnect with the biological daughter he gave up for adoption in his teens.

Shamoun plays the daughter he tries to bond with at the idyllic lake from his childhood.

Stiles plays his stepsister, who inherited his father’s family cottage.

Amazon says the story goes from family bonding in nature to “petty rivalry, strained relationships, day drinking, and mosquito-ravaged sunburns.”

Toronto and Los Angeles-based production company AMAZE produces the half-hour series, with Julian Doucet of “Killjoys” as writer and an executive producer.

“The Lake” is the fourth announced Canadian Amazon Original series following the upcoming revival of the sketch series “The Kids in the Hall,” docuseries “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs” and comedy-variety series “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada.”

Amazon plans to launch “The Lake” next year exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies