 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Arts

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

An appreciation: John Prine, the great Midwestern Mind Tripper

Brad Wheeler
Brad Wheeler
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

John Prine, a songsmith who wrote vivid folk compositions that portrayed the humour, struggles and foibles of common people, died Tuesday of complications related to COVID-19 at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was 73.

On Dec. 10, 2018, John Prine sang some of his songs for about 100 of us, packed into the house of Toronto-based media personality George Stroumboulopoulos. I was close enough to touch Prine, a songwriter who over five decades and 18 studio albums (including two Grammy winners) touched so many souls.

Story continues below advertisement

“Crazy bone!” he sang.

“Crazy bone!” we responded.

“Crazy bone!” Prine called again.

And, right back at him, “Crazy bone.”

The song was Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone), from Prine’s 2018 album The Tree of Forgiveness. It’s a story-song, as so many of his compositions were. Prince explained its origins, about how when the Nebraska egg farmers used to come down to the city to sell their product on Thursday nights, they’d drop their daughters off at the roller rink. Ergo, egg-and-daughter night.

“I don’t know where the crazy bone part came from,” Prine said, wrapping up his A-plus banter.

Where did any of it come from? “Midwestern mind-trips to the nth degree,” is how Bob Dylan once explained the Chicagoan Prine’s music.

Story continues below advertisement

Prine was a humanist and a folksy wordsmith – maybe not not Nobel Prize fancy like Dylan, but fancy enough. His phrases turned gracefully, with whimsy and smiles attached. Reasoning that Prine could “make you laugh like no else can make you laugh,” when comedian Bill Murray was awarded the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, he tried – but failed – to have Prine flown in for the ceremony.

Though he was a master at quirky and surreality – Linda Goes to Mars is a hoot – Prine could do heavy with the best of them.

“There's a hole in daddy's arm where all the money goes,” Prine began 1971’s Sam Stone, “and Jesus Christ died for nothin’ I suppose.” It’s about a morphine-addicted war veteran, yet Sam Stone is a toe-tapper in comparison to Angel from Montgomery, an eloquent, poignant portrait of existential despair: “Just give me one thing that I can hold on to/ To believe in this living is just a hard way to go.” These are the best short stories I’ve ever heard, and I’ll stand on Alice Munro’s coffee table and say that.

Prine performed Sam Stone at Stroumboulopoulos’s house, part of magical performance taped for posterity and CBC Radio’s The Strombo Show. Watching it, you see Christmas lights and beaming faces all around. Unfocusing your eyes, it all becomes a blur of reverence, song and communal bliss.

Open this photo in gallery

John Prine and Gordon Lightfoot shake hands at the house of George Stroumboulopoulos

Vanessa Heins

Gordon Lightfoot showed up; Prine sang Far From Me for him. Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy was there as well, and how often is he only the third-best songwriter in the room?

Prine closed The Strombo Show living room concert with When I Get to Heaven, the last song he wrote for his final studio album. He rhymed “a few choice critics” with “those syphilitic parasitics.” We played kazoos handed out for the occasion.

Story continues below advertisement

Prine never won the type of upmarket awards won by Dylan, Munro and Bill Murray. His inimitability was something to behold, though: So far out, and yet so real.

Crazy bone. Crazy bone.

The Globe has five brand-new arts and lifestyle newsletters: Health & Wellness, Parenting & Relationships, Sightseer, Nestruck on Theatre and What to Watch. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies