Musician Burt Bacharach poses with his award for Best Pop Instrumental Album in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, a young bicycle courier whistling Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head passed by me on Toronto’s Queen Street East. The drive-by recital could have been prompted by the rain. Possibly it was an acknowledgment of the just-announced death of the song’s co-writer, Burt Bacharach.

Or maybe it was just an impromptu appreciation of a sixties tune that has the capacity to stay in one’s head for hours and remain in the collective pop-culture consciousness for decades.

Bacharach, a turtleneck-wearing smoothie who wrote hundreds of pop songs starting in the late 1950s, often memorably in collaboration with lyricist Hal David, died on Wednesday at 94. David went in 2012 – melodies outlast words every time.

Dionne Warwick is perhaps the most famous singer most associated with the duo’s music. The classics she recorded include Anyone Who Had a Heart, Walk on By, I Say a Little Prayer, Do You Know the Way to San Jose and I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.

But the songs exist beyond that famous association. Aretha Franklin had a hit with I Say a Little Prayer a year after Warwick’s version. I’ll Never Fall in Love Again was written for the 1968 musical Promises, Promises. And Anyone Who Had a Heart has been interpreted by a plethora of stars: Dusty Springfield, Tim Curry, Maxine Nightingale, Olivia Newton-John, Cilla Black, Shirley Bassey, Shelby Lynne, Olivia Newton-John, the Four Seasons, Linda Ronstadt, Bjork, Luther Vandross, Petula Clark, Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

Bacharach may have studied music at Montreal’s McGill University, but he went to school in New York’s Brill Building, a professional songwriting hub in the 1960s. He and David wrote songs that became hits, not hits that were songs. There’s a difference.

Consider the uproar when Bonnie Raitt’s Just Like That won Song of the Year honours at last weekend’s Grammy Awards over Beyoncé's Break My Soul. But here’s the thing: The Recording Academy voters got it right – Break My Soul is a fantastic record, but it does not represent a great achievement in songwriting. Raitt’s tuneful Just Like That will be performed by other artists in the future; the catchy, rhythmic Break My Soul will be reimagined only in remixes.

The most famous songs from Bacharach and David came to be in a carefree era when pop music was relaxing, before relevance and heaviness descended on it all. It was the elegant sound of love, Los Angeles and midday gin. Their What’s New, Pussycat?, sung by Tom Jones (and Bobby Darin and Steve Lawrence, too) is a breezy, legitimate conversation starter to this day.

A few years ago, Alice Cooper told me that if he were to take a young band under his wing, he would have them listen to five people: Paul McCartney, Brian Wilson, Paul Simon, Laura Nyro and Bacharach. “Listen to the construction of those songs,” he said. “I mean, the Beatles – so simple, but I get everything they’re saying to me.”

All those songwriters Cooper cited are either dead or over 80 years old. Ever get the feeling that a language is dying?

