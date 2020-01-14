 Skip to main content

Arts

Andy Warhol exhibit heading to Art Gallery of Ontario in 2021

Toronto
The Canadian Press
In this 1976 file photo, pop artist Andy Warhol smiles in New York. A new Warhol exhibit partly focused on his personal life and sexuality is heading to Toronto.

Richard Drew/The Associated Press

A new Andy Warhol exhibit partly focused on his personal life and sexuality is heading to Toronto.

The Art Gallery of Ontario says a retrospective spanning four decades lands in March 2021.

A key theme will be Warhol’s sexuality, with pieces including his 1963 film “Sleep” starring his lover, the poet John Giorno, and his 1975 series of paintings “Ladies and Gentlemen,” which depicts members of New York City’s LGBTQ community.

The AGO says the exhibit will include early drawings, iconic images of Marilyn Monroe, experimental films, and his floating piece “Silver Clouds.”

The collection is being organized in collaboration with London’s Tate Modern and the Dallas Museum of Art and features loans from museums and private collections in Europe and North America.

The AGO’s Kenneth Brummel, associate curator of modern art, says Warhol’s commentary on identity, belief and desire is as relevant and contemporary as ever.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2020.

