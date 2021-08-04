 Skip to main content
Arts

Apple TV Plus to debut Broadway production of Come From Away on eve of 9/11 anniversary

David Friend
The Canadian Press
The cast of Come From Away. Apple TV Plus says a live taped performance of Come From Away featuring many of the original Broadway cast members, will premiere Sept. 10 on the streaming service.

Come From Away is landing on Apple TV Plus in September.

The streaming service says a live filmed version of the Tony-winning musical will debut Sept. 10 on the platform.

The premiere coincides with the eve of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

Come From Away tells the real-life story of Gander, N.L., a small town that hosted 6,579 passengers whose flights landed there in the aftermath of Sept. 11 when U.S. air space was closed.

The version debuting on Apple TV Plus is directed by Christopher Ashley, who won a 2017 Tony for directing the musical.

Apple says the stage performance was recorded in May before an audience of 9/11 survivors and front-line workers gathered at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre in New York.

The cast included original Broadway cast members Petrina Bromley, Joel Hatch and Jenn Colella, whose role as Beverley Bass was nominated at the Tony Awards for best featured actress in a musical.

The original book, music and lyrics was written by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The pair is also working on a screenplay for the story that’s being adapted into a feature film.

Come From Away is the latest Broadway production to head to a streaming platform and the first for Apple TV Plus, which launched in late 2019.

Disney Plus found massive success when it released a recorded version of Hamilton on its streaming service in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic last summer. The hit musical was credited with helping deliver a spike in new subscribers.

