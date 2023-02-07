Canadian writers are invited to apply for this year’s Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant. Worth US$40,000, the allotments from the Mrs. Giles Whiting Foundation, based in New York, are bestowed to as many as 10 writers annually.

Although the award was initially founded in 2016 to assist American authors, its eligibility criteria was expanded a year ago to include writers from Canada and the U.K. as well.

According to the foundation, there were several reasons for broadening the pool of eligible writers, including a simple fandom for Canada.

“We admire the liveliness of the country’s deep literary tradition,” said Courtney Hodell, director of literary programs for the Whiting Foundation. “American and Canadian culture and concerns are in conversation with one another, and the ways Canadian writers see and interpret the world refresh and expand our viewpoint beyond the parochial.”

The grants fill a gap for Canadian non-fiction writers, who often cannot afford to devote the years needed for intense research on publisher advances alone, since in such a small market even the most worthwhile books do not tend to command large sums. As a result, writers not aligned with universities or think tanks are often unable to complete their work.

“It’s a painful truth,” Hodell said. “Writers of serious non-fiction have challenges in terms of time and money everywhere you go.”

The Whiting Foundation was established in 1971 thanks to an endowment from Flora Ettlinger Whiting, a New York investor, decorative art collector and philanthropist. It also presents the Whiting Award, given annually to 10 emerging writers in fiction, non-fiction, poetry and drama.

Writers with a signed contract from a Canadian, British, or American publisher (excluding self-published books) are eligible for the non-fiction grant. The program is intended for “multiyear book projects as they reach a crucial point mid-process, after significant work has been accomplished but when an extra infusion of support can make a critical difference in the ultimate shape and quality of the work,” according to a foundation statement.

Previous recipients include Sarah Broom (for her memoir The Yellow House, a New York Times bestseller and a National Book Award winner), Andrea Elliott (for her Pulitzer Prize winner Invisible Child) and Chloé Cooper Jones (for Easy Beauty, Vulture’s top-rated memoir of 2022).

For consideration, writers must apply at the foundation’s website by April 25. Submissions for works of history, cultural or political reportage, biography, memoir, science, philosophy, criticism, food or travel writing, graphic non-fiction and personal essays are welcome.

