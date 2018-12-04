Art Gallery of Ontario says it has funds to buy a permanent Infinity Mirror room

The Art Gallery of Ontario says it now has the money it needs to buy a $2-million Infinity Mirror room.

The Toronto gallery says its online crowdfunding campaign raised $651,183 from more than 4,700 donors. That’s about half of the $1.3-million target it had set for the month-long campaign.

The rest of the money comes from the David Yuile & Mary Elizabeth Hodgson Fund, held in the AGO Foundation.

Before the campaign, the fund provided $1-million for the piece. After the campaign, the same fund covered the balance remaining, which included an extra $300,000 to cover publicity and installation costs.

The gallery says it is buying a mirrored room by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama called “Let’s Survive Forever.” It features mirrored orbs suspended from the ceiling and arranged on the ground.

Kusama’s Instagram-friendly contemporary art drew more than 169,000 visitors to an AGO exhibition last spring.