1 Sarah Polley won an Oscar this year for her film Women Talking. In which category did she win? a. Best Director b. Best Screenplay c. Best Adapted Screenplay d. Best Actress Best Adapted Screenplay. In an interview with The Globe and Mail’s Johanna Schneller after her win, Polley said she expected to go home trophy-free on Oscar night. “I’m glad I had such low expectations. It allowed me to just enjoy every moment,” she said.

2 A biography of Elon Musk, written by Walter Isaacson, was released this year. The book shares insights from Musk’s childhood, including the time he spent in Canada. Which Canadian university did he attend? a. University of Toronto b. Queen’s University c. Carleton University d. University of British Columbia Queen’s University. In a review of Isaacson’s book, Emily Donaldson wrote that “Musk is in his early 50s, so the definitive account on his impact, the one that reveals his true Rosebud, has yet to be written.”

3 When and where did Taylor Swift’s Eras tour kick off? a. March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. b. March 1 in New York c. Aug. 1 in Pittsburgh d. May 17 in Glendale, Ariz. March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. Swift’s tour was the biggest pop-culture story of the year, and one need look no further than Time magazine for proof: Swift was named 2023′s Person of the Year earlier this month.

4 Which Canadian poet declined an invitation to the White House over the Biden administration’s funding of Israel’s bombardment of Gaza? a. Dionne Brand b. Al Purdy c. Rupi Kaur d. Jovette Bernier Rupi Kaur. In an Instagram post, Kaur said she declined an invitation to join a Diwali celebration at the White House to protest “an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population.”

5 Who won this year’s Giller Prize? Hint: The author was also shortlisted for the 2023 Booker Prize. a. Sarah Bernstein b. Esi Eduygan c. Anne Carson d. Paul Harding Sarah Bernstein. Bernstein won the Giller for her book Study for Obedience – but lost the Booker to Paul Lynch, for Prophet Song.

6 Aerosmith postponed their concert in Toronto because Steven Tyler was suffering from what condition? a. Peptic ulcer b. Strained vocal cords c. Herniated disc d. Old age Strained vocal cords. The group’s Peace Out tour, originally scheduled to stop in Toronto in November, will come to the city in January, after Tyler was advised by doctors to rest his vocal cords.

7 Paul Gross played King Lear at Stratford this year. During which year was his previous – and only other – Stratford appearance? a. 1999 b. 2000 c. 2010 d. Gross had never previously appeared at Stratford 2000. Gross played Hamlet in 2000, an experience that he told The Globe’s J. Kelly Nestruck occasionally knocked him off-kilter: “I did think I was losing my mind at one point, because I would have these blackouts,” he said.

8 Irish rock icons U2 began a residency this year at which Las Vegas venue? a. Sphere b. MGM Grand c. House of Blues d. The Colosseum Sphere. The band’s residency, called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, kicked off in September and will run until March, 2024.

9 Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was one of the best-selling books of the year. How long is the audiobook version, which is narrated by Harry himself? a. 15 hours b. 24 hours c. 33 hours d. 5 hours 15 hours. “Throughout the book, Prince Harry’s past is very much alive,” Globe reviewer Wendy Kaur wrote of Spare. “The book is, ultimately, a portrait of an angry young man struggling to make peace with his past, in the hopes that he may live a brighter future.”

10 This year, the Vancouver Art Gallery mounted an exhibition of 10 oil sketches previously attributed to Group of Seven member J.E.H. MacDonald but determined to be fake. Where had the paintings been stored before they were found? a. In an attic b. Buried underground in a backyard c. In a barn d. In a safe Buried underground in a backyard. The exhibition, “J.E.H. MacDonald? A Tangled Garden,” includes coverage by The Globe and Mail, which first publicized the skepticism around their authenticity in 2015.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result