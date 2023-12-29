From Sarah Polley’s Women Talking to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, this year was full of cultural highlights. But how well were you paying attention? Take our year-end arts and culture quiz to find out.
Best Adapted Screenplay. In an interview with The Globe and Mail’s Johanna Schneller after her win, Polley said she expected to go home trophy-free on Oscar night. “I’m glad I had such low expectations. It allowed me to just enjoy every moment,” she said.
Queen’s University. In a review of Isaacson’s book, Emily Donaldson wrote that “Musk is in his early 50s, so the definitive account on his impact, the one that reveals his true Rosebud, has yet to be written.”
March 17 in Glendale, Ariz. Swift’s tour was the biggest pop-culture story of the year, and one need look no further than Time magazine for proof: Swift was named 2023′s Person of the Year earlier this month.
Rupi Kaur. In an Instagram post, Kaur said she declined an invitation to join a Diwali celebration at the White House to protest “an institution that supports the collective punishment of a trapped civilian population.”
Sarah Bernstein. Bernstein won the Giller for her book Study for Obedience – but lost the Booker to Paul Lynch, for Prophet Song.
Strained vocal cords. The group’s Peace Out tour, originally scheduled to stop in Toronto in November, will come to the city in January, after Tyler was advised by doctors to rest his vocal cords.
2000. Gross played Hamlet in 2000, an experience that he told The Globe’s J. Kelly Nestruck occasionally knocked him off-kilter: “I did think I was losing my mind at one point, because I would have these blackouts,” he said.
Sphere. The band’s residency, called U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, kicked off in September and will run until March, 2024.
15 hours. “Throughout the book, Prince Harry’s past is very much alive,” Globe reviewer Wendy Kaur wrote of Spare. “The book is, ultimately, a portrait of an angry young man struggling to make peace with his past, in the hopes that he may live a brighter future.”
Buried underground in a backyard. The exhibition, “J.E.H. MacDonald? A Tangled Garden,” includes coverage by The Globe and Mail, which first publicized the skepticism around their authenticity in 2015.
How well did you do?
Follow us on Twitter: @globeartsOpens in a new window
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed