Charley Pride. The first African-American performer to become a superstar in the country music genre, Pride reached No. 1 for the first time in 1969 with All I Have to Offer You (Is Me). He quickly returned to the No. 1 position with (I’m So) Afraid of Losing You Again.
Miriam Toews. Toews, a bestselling author of nine books, including Women Talking, which last year was adapted by Sarah Polley into an Oscar-winning film, credits McNally Robinson for kicking off her literary career with a job at the Winnipeg store. She says it will always be dear to her.
1938. The rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 from June 1938 became the most expensive comic to ever sell at auction. In addition to the Man of Steel’s first appearance, the book also introduced central love interest Lois Lane. It’s estimated that there are only 100 surviving copies of Action Comics No. 1 today – out of 200,000 that were printed by National Allied Publications, the predecessor to DC Comics.
HERITAGE AUCTIONS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Stone Diaries. Eleanor Catton’s Birnam Wood, Janika Oza’s A History of Burning and Claudia Dey’s Daughter have made the short list of the literary prize that awards US$150,000 to North American female and non-binary fiction authors.
Murdoch Mysteries. The show, well into its 17th season, has been the No. 1 entertainment program on CBC TV for the past nine years. It’s also found fans all around the world: The show can be seen in more than 100 countries, including China, Turkey, Italy, France and England. Interestingly, its most dedicated devotees – and about two-thirds of viewers – are women, of all ages and nationalities. The key to Murdoch’s longstanding popularity? It’s secretly sexy.
DARREN GOLDSTEIN/CBC
