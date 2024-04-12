3 A rare comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sold at auction this week for US$6million. In which year was it published?

1938. The rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 from June 1938 became the most expensive comic to ever sell at auction. In addition to the Man of Steel’s first appearance, the book also introduced central love interest Lois Lane. It’s estimated that there are only 100 surviving copies of Action Comics No. 1 today – out of 200,000 that were printed by National Allied Publications, the predecessor to DC Comics.