Tim Hortons is staging a musical. What is its name? Take our arts and culture quiz

2 Salman Rushdie told Globe reporter Adrian Morrow that his memoir Knife, may be his last, even though he’s long wanted to write a novel inspired by which author?

c. Jane Austen. A Jane Austen-inspired novel that deals purely with the personal lives of its characters, with no intrusion from the wider world. “She could make a deep and full portrait of her characters without needing to refer to the public arena,” Rushdie says. “But we don’t live in that world any more. Now, the public arena impinges on private life so directly and constantly through our phone, through our television, it’s very hard to explain a life fully without taking into account the impact on that life of matters from outside.”