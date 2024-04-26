Tim Hortons is staging a musical. What is its name? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
b. Greater pay, protections against AI. The 2,500-member Guild voted to authorize a strike after six months of negotiations with the Canadian Media Producers Association. It warned its members saw their aggregate earnings decline by about 22 per cent when adjusted for inflation, and were looking for clearer AI protections throughout the writing process, including at the story-development and conception phase – plus clear disclosures when AI models are being used.
c. Jane Austen. A Jane Austen-inspired novel that deals purely with the personal lives of its characters, with no intrusion from the wider world. “She could make a deep and full portrait of her characters without needing to refer to the public arena,” Rushdie says. “But we don’t live in that world any more. Now, the public arena impinges on private life so directly and constantly through our phone, through our television, it’s very hard to explain a life fully without taking into account the impact on that life of matters from outside.”
ILLUSTRATION BY STEF WONG
ILLUSTRATION BY STEF WONG
b. The Last Timbit. Tim Hortons has assembled a who’s who of Canadian artists to stage the production which is loosely based on a 2010 snowstorm that was so bad, drivers on a highway east of Sarnia, Ont., were forced to hunker down in cars and others had to wait out the inclement weather at a local Tim Hortons.
d. Popular Mechanics for Kids. Hosting We’re All Gonna Die (Even Jay Baruchel) is a full-circle moment for Baruchel. He told The Globe’s Barry Hertz that when Victoria and producer Stuart Henderson first approached him about this show, they said it was like Unpopular Mechanics for Adults.
HANDOUT
HANDOUT
c. The demogorgon in Stranger Things. In the first three seasons of Stranger Things, the demogorgon played a relatively minor role. But for season four, the production team commissioned RodeoFX to bring it into the light. Over a period of two years, Julien Héry and his 17-person team created a better demogorgon for the show.