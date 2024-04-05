Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
27. The multigenre 27-track tour de force is the singer’s sure-footed statement on who she is and what constitutes country music, Brad Wheeler writes.
A wampum belt. The belt, made in Kanehsatà:ke, Que., by Algonquin, Nipissing and Mohawk peoples in 1831, was returned to Canada for 51 days – for a brief appearance at a Montreal museum in the fall – before it was sent back the vaults of the Vatican. There, it rejoined an unknown quantity of other cultural belongings made by Indigenous peoples, many of which groups are calling to be repatriated.
TAVIA GRANT/THE GLOBE AND MAIL
Barenaked Ladies. According to current copyright rules in Canada, the band cannot receive performance royalties from the show each time the hit program is screened in Canada and worldwide. Jake Gold, former manager of The Tragically Hip, said the anomaly in copyright law is causing Canadian musicians to lose millions in performing rights. He wants the government to adjust the copyright rules in the forthcoming budget to grant them rights payments if their work is on screen, something the federal government pledged to do in 2021.
Kiss. The deal is estimated to be worth more than US$300-million. Pophouse CEO Per Sundin says fans can expect a biopic, a documentary and a Kiss experience on the horizon.
The King of Queens. Flaherty had a recurring role on the Kevin James-led sitcom, appearing as a priest in a handful of episodes from 2001 to 2003.