2 Which item is the only example The Globe and Mail could find of an Indigenous-made item returned by the Holy See, the Catholic Church’s government, anywhere close to its original home?

A wampum belt. The belt, made in Kanehsatà:ke, Que., by Algonquin, Nipissing and Mohawk peoples in 1831, was returned to Canada for 51 days – for a brief appearance at a Montreal museum in the fall – before it was sent back the vaults of the Vatican. There, it rejoined an unknown quantity of other cultural belongings made by Indigenous peoples, many of which groups are calling to be repatriated.