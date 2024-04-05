Skip to main content
Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1 How many tracks does Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, have?
a. 12
b. 21
c. 7
d. 27

27. The multigenre 27-track tour de force is the singer’s sure-footed statement on who she is and what constitutes country music, Brad Wheeler writes.

2 Which item is the only example The Globe and Mail could find of an Indigenous-made item returned by the Holy See, the Catholic Church’s government, anywhere close to its original home?
a. A totem pole
b. Western Arctic kayak
c. A wampum belt
d. Thread-embroidered gloves

A wampum belt. The belt, made in Kanehsatà:ke, Que., by Algonquin, Nipissing and Mohawk peoples in 1831, was returned to Canada for 51 days – for a brief appearance at a Montreal museum in the fall – before it was sent back the vaults of the Vatican. There, it rejoined an unknown quantity of other cultural belongings made by Indigenous peoples, many of which groups are calling to be repatriated.

In March, 2022, Inuit, Métis and First Nations delegates travelled to Rome to meet with the Pope and deliver a message on the devastating effects of residential schools, the majority of which were run by the Catholic Church. During the visit, in a gesture of reconciliation, Vatican officials privately showed delegates a display of cultural items held in the Anima Mundi, an ethnological museum within the Vatican. Among them were this pair of thread-embroidered gloves, attributed to an unnamed Cree artist.

TAVIA GRANT/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

3 Which Canadian group performed the theme song for comedy series Big Bang Theory?
a. Barenaked Ladies
b. Arkells
c. The Beaches
d. Tegan and Sara

Barenaked Ladies. According to current copyright rules in Canada, the band cannot receive performance royalties from the show each time the hit program is screened in Canada and worldwide. Jake Gold, former manager of The Tragically Hip, said the anomaly in copyright law is causing Canadian musicians to lose millions in performing rights. He wants the government to adjust the copyright rules in the forthcoming budget to grant them rights payments if their work is on screen, something the federal government pledged to do in 2021.

4 Which rock band sold their catalogue, brand name and IP to Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment Group this week?
a. Guns N’ Roses
b. Thin Lizzy
c. Kiss
d. No Doubt

Kiss. The deal is estimated to be worth more than US$300-million. Pophouse CEO Per Sundin says fans can expect a biopic, a documentary and a Kiss experience on the horizon.

5 American-born actor and writer Joe Flaherty helped shape Canada’s comedy scene – from the SCTV stage to teaching students in the comedy program at Humber College. He died this week at 82. In which production did he play a priest?
a. Freaks and Geeks
b. The King of Queens
c. Maniac Mansion
d. Happy Gilmore

The King of Queens. Flaherty had a recurring role on the Kevin James-led sitcom, appearing as a priest in a handful of episodes from 2001 to 2003.

