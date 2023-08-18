Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
c. The Booker Prize. In her review this week, Emily Donaldson called Bernstein’s novel a book that “practically demands rereadings.” If you took this quiz two weeks ago, you already knew that answer.
d. The Idol and The Bear. In Bottoms, Edebiri and Sennott set up a “fight club” in their high school in order to hook up with the two cheerleaders they each have crushes on. Seligman, who co-wrote the film with Sennott, told The Globe her aim with the movie was to “create something for women and young queer people that was fun and stupid.”
b. Killers of the Flower Moon. Cardinal will appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.
b. 40 years. Dream in High Park, an annual outdoor Shakespeare production that takes place in Toronto’s High Park, is celebrating 40 years with a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the show that started it all in 1983.
c. Slumber Party. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 and were wed in 2022. While Spears has not yet commented on the split, she did publish an Instagram post after news of the divorce became public, with a caption that begins “Buying a horse soon. So many options it’s kinda hard!!!”