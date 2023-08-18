Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 Canadian author Sarah Bernstein’s Study for Obedience was recently long-listed for which prestigious literary award?
a. The Scotiabank Giller Prize
b. The Governor General’s Literary Award
c. The Booker Prize
d. The Pulitzer Prize for Fiction

c. The Booker Prize. In her review this week, Emily Donaldson called Bernstein’s novel a book that “practically demands rereadings.” If you took this quiz two weeks ago, you already knew that answer.

2 Toronto director Emma Seligman’s sophomore feature, Bottoms, stars two queer best friends played by Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Which two TV series also recently featured those two actresses in lead roles?
a. Only Murders in the Building and The Bear
b. Somebody Somewhere and Succession
c. The Idol and The Last of Us
d. The Idol and The Bear

d. The Idol and The Bear. In Bottoms, Edebiri and Sennott set up a “fight club” in their high school in order to hook up with the two cheerleaders they each have crushes on. Seligman, who co-wrote the film with Sennott, told The Globe her aim with the movie was to “create something for women and young queer people that was fun and stupid.”

3Cree/Métis actress Tantoo Cardinal was announced as a 2023 Canada’s Walk of Fame inductee earlier this week. What hotly anticipated film will she appear in this fall?
a. A Haunting in Venice
b. Killers of the Flower Moon
c. Maestro
d. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

b. Killers of the Flower Moon. Cardinal will appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

4 What milestone anniversary is Toronto’s Dream in High Park celebrating this year?
a. 25 years
b. 40 years
c. 50 years
d. 15 years

b. 40 years. Dream in High Park, an annual outdoor Shakespeare production that takes place in Toronto’s High Park, is celebrating 40 years with a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, the show that started it all in 1983.

5 Pop star Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, filed for divorce from the singer this week. Which Spears' music video did the two meet on?
a. Hold It Against Me
b. Circus
c. Slumber Party
d. Toxic

c. Slumber Party. Spears and Asghari met in 2016 and were wed in 2022. While Spears has not yet commented on the split, she did publish an Instagram post after news of the divorce became public, with a caption that begins “Buying a horse soon. So many options it’s kinda hard!!!”

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple.

.
Nice try.
That's a low score.

