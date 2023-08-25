1 Inuk artist Elisapie’s album, Inuktitut, features covers of rock and pop songs in the album’s titular language – including which song by Metallica? a. The Unforgiven b. Enter Sandman c. St. Anger d. Nothing Else Matters a. The Unforgiven. “I cried a lot making this album,” Elisapie told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler in an interview about Inuktitut. “What I am trying to bring back with these songs is my childhood – the sound and the energy there was, and also the sadness I felt. And it’s not just about the songs. It’s a whole other world.”

2 According to a new Statistics Canada report, the return of live shows gave the country’s performing arts industry a much-needed boost. Compared to the two previous years, by approximately what percentage did promoters and presenters of live events see their revenues increase in 2022? a. 200 b. 146 c. 55 d. 155 b. 146. The StatsCan report also found that Canada’s TV and film industry saw a revenue increase of 31 per cent in 2022.

3 Gran Turismo tells the true story of skilled racing video game players who were trained to drive real race cars. What was the name of the video game those players excelled at? a. Forza b. Mario Kart c. Gran Turismo d. Rad Racer c. Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp’s film, about the video game of the same name, stars Archie Madekwe, David Harbour and Orlando Bloom.

4 Which two late musicians did Steve Earle call “the last two great songwriters that came out of rock ‘n’ roll” in an Which two late musicians did Steve Earle call “the last two great songwriters that came out of rock ‘n’ roll” in an interview with The Globe a. Kurt Cobain and Chris Cornell b. Robbie Robertson and Gord Downie c. Prince and Janis Joplin d. Jeff Healey and Lou Reed a. Kurt Cobain and Chris Cornell. Earle’s lone Canadian tour date is Aug. 25 at Toronto’s Massey Hall.

5 The Edith Wharton play The Shadow of a Doubt just had its world premiere in which Canadian city? a. Stratford, Ont. b. Victoria, B.C. c. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. d. Montreal c. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. The Shadow of a Doubt is on until Oct. 15 at the Shaw Festival in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Reviewer Kate Taylor called the show a production that “shows how the melodrama and the comedy are two sides of the same social critique.”

