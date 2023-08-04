Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
c. Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. Since 1982, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has been the trade association responsible for negotiating virtually all industry-wide guild and union contracts. The SAG-AFTRA actors’ union has made AI protections a key component of their negotiations.
d. Tim Burton. Burton was 38 when he made the movie and credits Paul Reubens, who died this week at 70 after a six-year battle with cancer, for helping him at the start of his career: “It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him,” he said in an Instagram post on the day Reubens’s death was announced. Reubens appeared in three of Burton’s films – he voiced Lock in The Nightmare Before Christmas and appeared as the father of Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Batman Returns.
b. Sarah Bernstein. Despite being named one of Granta magazine's best young British novelists of 2023, Montreal-born Sarah Bernstein is indeed Canadian, although she does now live in Scotland. Her novel Study for Obedience explores questions of complicity and power. Four Irish writers also made the 13-author longlist.
b. The Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the rest of the Stones headlined an all-star event that included AC/DC, Justin Timberlake and Rush. The concert was hosted by Dan Aykroyd and was a fundraiser for healthcare and hospitality workers whose jobs were affected by the SARS outbreak.
c. The Emmys. The awards show has been postponed with no future date in sight. This is the first time since 2001 the annual television awards show has been delayed. Succession, Ted Lasso and The Last of Us all have multiple nominations.