2 Who directed the 1985 feature film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure?

d. Tim Burton. Burton was 38 when he made the movie and credits Paul Reubens, who died this week at 70 after a six-year battle with cancer, for helping him at the start of his career: “It would not have happened without his support. He was a great artist. I’ll miss him,” he said in an Instagram post on the day Reubens’s death was announced. Reubens appeared in three of Burton’s films – he voiced Lock in The Nightmare Before Christmas and appeared as the father of Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin in Batman Returns.