1 This week, the Vancouver Art Gallery revealed that 10 paintings by a famed member of the Group of Seven, donated nine years ago, are fakes. To which Group of Seven member were the forgeries attributed? a. Lawren Harris b. Arthur Lismer c. A.J. Casson d. J.E.H. MacDonald J.E.H. MacDonald. The revelation comes in a new exhibition at the VAG, which documents the debacle and includes coverage by The Globe and Mail, which first publicized the skepticism around the paintings’ authenticity.

2 Which movie did The Globe’s Barry Hertz name the best film of 2023? a. Barbie b. The Zone of Interest c. Dicks: The Musical d. Oppenheimer The Zone of Interest. It’s year-end time, and this week The Globe’s arts writers and critics also named their picks for the top albums, TV series, works of visual art and live theatre of 2023.

3 Keanu Reeves’ band, Dogstar, played at what small-capacity Toronto venue last weekend? a. Lee’s Palace b. The Horseshoe Tavern c. The Cameron House d. The Garrison Lee’s Palace. “Wearing black jeans with a matching T-shirt, he did not say a word all night,” The Globe’s Brad Wheeler said in his review of the gig. “The bearded John Wick star was as unanimated on stage as he is on screen.”

4 In his memoir Making It So, Patrick Stewart recalls playing chauffeur to a famous musician one night in the ‘60s. Who was it? a. David Bowie b. Paul McCartney c. Jimmy Hendrix d. Aretha Franklin Paul McCartney. Stewart, who was appearing in a play with McCartney’s then-girlfriend Jane Asher, drove McCartney in his Aston Martin “from Bristol to Bath, about 15 miles away, and back.”

5 Bestselling author Nita Prose just released The Mystery Guest, which is a sequel to her bestselling 2002 novel. What is its name? a. The Butler b. The Baker c. The Maid d. The Nanny The Maid. In August of 2022, Prose mailed a copy of The Mystery Guest to her father, who was so ill she was unsure if he’d make it to the book’s publication date, Prose told The Globe. Two days later, he called. “I finished the book and I think you wrote another bestseller,” he said.

