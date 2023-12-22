Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
A Charlie Brown Christmas. More than 62,000 votes were cast in the four-round Christmas movie elimination bracket, which saw classics such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life knocked out by the 1965 film.
The Von Erichs. “There is an authenticity to the world of The Iron Claw that feels built on a genuine love and appreciation of wrestling, even if [director Sean] Durkin has, somewhere along the way, become greatly disillusioned by it,” film critic Barry Hertz wrote in his review of the film this week.
Tom Thomson. The authentic Thomson work, called The Rapids, is nearly identical to the fake MacDonald sketch known as Untitled (Batchawana Rapids). The similarity was pointed out by artist Bryan Wall, who visited the McMichael last week.
Mike White. The White Lotus writer and director is behind Migration, which the Globe’s Aparita Bhandari called “a feel-good movie that offers a little bit of an escape for families with no plans for a vacation to warmer climes.”
The Mysteries. The book, which is not necessarily aimed at children, is a 70-page environmental parable illustrated by Watterson and caricaturist John Kascht in an ominous, almost spooky chiaroscuro style.
How well did you do?
Follow us on Twitter: @globeartsOpens in a new window
Your Globe
Build your personal news feed