1 This week, Globe readers voted for the best Christmas film of all time. Which movie took the top honour? a. Elf b. Die Hard c. A Charlie Brown Christmas d. Home Alone A Charlie Brown Christmas. More than 62,000 votes were cast in the four-round Christmas movie elimination bracket, which saw classics such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life knocked out by the 1965 film.

2 The Iron Claw, which opens on Dec. 22, stars Harris Dickinson, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White as brothers from which real-life wrestling dynasty? a. The Von Erichs b. The Harts c. The McMahons d. The Mendozas The Von Erichs. “There is an authenticity to the world of The Iron Claw that feels built on a genuine love and appreciation of wrestling, even if [director Sean] Durkin has, somewhere along the way, become greatly disillusioned by it,” film critic Barry Hertz wrote in his review of the film this week.

3 This week, a Globe reader noted a similarity between one of the fake J.E.H. MacDonald paintings at the centre of a new Vancouver Art Gallery exhibition and a work at the McMichael gallery north of Toronto. Who painted the near-identical – and real – work at the McMichael? a. A.Y. Jackson b. A.J. Casson c. Tom Thomson d. Emily Carr Tom Thomson. The authentic Thomson work, called The Rapids, is nearly identical to the fake MacDonald sketch known as Untitled (Batchawana Rapids). The similarity was pointed out by artist Bryan Wall, who visited the McMichael last week.

4 Migration, the animated film out this week from the studio behind Minions, was written by which Emmy-nominated actor and screenwriter? a. Mike White b. Bill Hader c. Jason Sudeikis d. Donald Glover Mike White. The White Lotus writer and director is behind Migration, which the Globe’s Aparita Bhandari called “a feel-good movie that offers a little bit of an escape for families with no plans for a vacation to warmer climes.”

5 Calvin and Hobbes writer Bill Watterson returned in 2023 with his first published work since 1995 – and it’s not a Calvin and Hobbes project. What is it called? a. The Mysteries b. The Prophecies c. The Symmetries d. The Histories The Mysteries. The book, which is not necessarily aimed at children, is a 70-page environmental parable illustrated by Watterson and caricaturist John Kascht in an ominous, almost spooky chiaroscuro style.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result