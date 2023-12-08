1 Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy and the Heron, which made its debut at TIFF in September, opens wide this weekend. In the English-dubbed version of the film, who voices the titular heron? a. Daniel Radcliffe b. Jacob Elordi c. Timothée Chalamet d. Robert Pattinson Robert Pattinson. For Miyazaki, the animated film, writes critic Barry Hertz, “marks a grand stamp on a career that has changed lives a million times over.”

2 For the first time in the magazine’s history, TIME named a solo entertainer its Person of the Year. Who got the honour? a. Beyoncé b. Margot Robbie c. Taylor Swift d. Bad Bunny Taylor Swift. Swift beat nine finalists, which included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, for the honour.

3 Hugh Grant, who plays an Oompa Loompa in director Paul King’s Wonka, was also featured in another one of King’s productions. Which one? a. Paddington b. Space Force c. Paddington 2 d. The Mighty Boosh Paddington 2. The film, in which Grant played villain Phoenix Buchanan, received a far better critical reception than Wonka — from our reviewers, at least.

4 Which Canadian playwright was named this week as the recipient of the 2024 Siminovitch Award? a. David Yee b. d’bi.young anitafrika c. Mishka Lavigne d. Berni Stapleton David Yee. Yee, best known for his 2015 play carried away on the crest of a wave, took home the $75,000 prize on Monday night.

5 The National Ballet of Canada’s annual production of The Nutcracker opens on Dec. 8. How many young performers (dancers who are not part of the NBC’s professional company) perform in the production? a. 215 b. 194 c. 79 d. 99 194. The Nutcracker features 103 dancers from the Professional Ballet Program at Canada’s National Ballet School and 91 from the Young Dancers Program, ranging in age from 7 to 20.

