Jimmy Kimmel. Santos is suing Kimmel for posing as different people in the Cameo video app in order to get Santos to create personalized videos. The videos were then used in a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! called “Will Santos Say It?” In one of the clips, Santos offers congratulations to the purported winner of a beef-eating contest, calling the feat of consuming 2.7 kilograms of loose ground beef in under 30 minutes “amazing and impressive.” Santos is seeking statutory damages totalling US$750,000 for the five videos he created that were played on the show and various social media platforms.
Steve Smith. The writer, actor, and comedian behind the iconic character Red Green will be inducted in both categories in Hamilton Ont. this weekend. Carrey, Levy and Short will be inducted as performers. The hall’s first wave of performers and creators were enshrined back in 2000 and 2001, but then it went dormant for more than 20 years. Now they’re playing catch-up, Brad Wheeler writes.
Emma Stone. She was named best actress for her Poor Things role as Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by an experimental surgery with the brain of the unborn child inside her belly.
ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Law & Order. The Toronto iteration of the show (a co-production of Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, Rogers Television, Lark Productions, and Cameron Pictures Inc.) is the first international franchise to create its own plots and scripts. Johanna Schneller visited the set, where the stories are ripped from Canadian headlines and the cast and crew are homegrown.
STEVE WILKIE/CITYTV
Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve directed and co-wrote the sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya that film critic Barry Hertz has labelled as a critic’s pick. “Villeneuve’s epic arrives as a big, sincere and essential reminder that film is the home of true push-the-limit visionaries,” he writes.