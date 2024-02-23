Skip to main content
Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1 Which late-night TV host is former U.S. representative George Santos suing?
a. Seth Meyers
b. Jimmy Kimmel
c. Jimmy Fallon
d. Taylor Tomlinson

Jimmy Kimmel. Santos is suing Kimmel for posing as different people in the Cameo video app in order to get Santos to create personalized videos. The videos were then used in a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! called “Will Santos Say It?” In one of the clips, Santos offers congratulations to the purported winner of a beef-eating contest, calling the feat of consuming 2.7 kilograms of loose ground beef in under 30 minutes “amazing and impressive.” Santos is seeking statutory damages totalling US$750,000 for the five videos he created that were played on the show and various social media platforms.

2 Which of these Canadian comedians is being inducted into the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame as a performer and a creator?
a. Jim Carrey
b. Eugene Levy
c. Martin Short
d. Steve Smith

Steve Smith. The writer, actor, and comedian behind the iconic character Red Green will be inducted in both categories in Hamilton Ont. this weekend. Carrey, Levy and Short will be inducted as performers. The hall’s first wave of performers and creators were enshrined back in 2000 and 2001, but then it went dormant for more than 20 years. Now they’re playing catch-up, Brad Wheeler writes.

3 Who was named best actress at the 77th British Academy Film Awards?
a. Carey Mulligan
b. Emma Stone
c. Fantasia Barrino
d. Margot Robbie

Emma Stone. She was named best actress for her Poor Things role as Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by an experimental surgery with the brain of the unborn child inside her belly.

Emma Stone, left, and Mark Ruffalo in a scene from 'Poor Things.

ATSUSHI NISHIJIMA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

4 Which iconic television crime series is getting a Canadian version?
a. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
b. Law & Order
c. Peaky Blinders
d. The Sopranos

Law & Order. The Toronto iteration of the show (a co-production of Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television, Rogers Television, Lark Productions, and Cameron Pictures Inc.) is the first international franchise to create its own plots and scripts. Johanna Schneller visited the set, where the stories are ripped from Canadian headlines and the cast and crew are homegrown.

The show's writing staff dig into the many Torontos the city contains, from glass-walled mansions on the Bridle Path to unhoused people lying in sleeping bags under the seedy marquee of Filmores strip club on Dundas Street East.

STEVE WILKIE/CITYTV

5 Which Canadian filmmaker directed Dune: Part Two, opening in theatres March 1?
a. Denis Villeneuve
b. Sarah Polley
c. James Cameron
d. Patricia Rozema

Denis Villeneuve. Villeneuve directed and co-wrote the sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya that film critic Barry Hertz has labelled as a critic’s pick. “Villeneuve’s epic arrives as a big, sincere and essential reminder that film is the home of true push-the-limit visionaries,” he writes.

