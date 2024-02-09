Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Celine Dion. Dion, who is battling stiff person syndrome, was greeted with a standing ovation and presented the night’s final award to Taylor Swift, for Midnights.
The Tortured Poets Department. The album, which Swift announced while accepting a Grammy award, comes out April 19.
Charlotte Cardin. Cardin earned nominations for album of the year, pop album of the year and artist of the year, among other nods; Caesar, McRae, and Russell are also among this year’s nominees up for awards at the March 24 ceremony.
Sufjan Stevens. Illinoise, based on Steven’s 2005 album Illinois, premiered in Chicago over the weekend to rave reviews. The City of Toronto itself is a co-commissioner of the show through TO Live, the young municipal agency that manages city-owned theatres Meridian Hall, the Meridian Arts Centre and the St. Lawrence Centre for the Arts.
Juno. With Lisa Frankenstein, Globe critic Chandler Levack writes, Cody is back in fine writing form “with a picture that could be the third in her 'quirky goth teen movies with girl’s names' triptych.”