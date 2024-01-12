Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
Poor Things, Oppenheimer. The movies took the top prizes, while Emma Stone won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy in Poor Things, and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy won the lead actor trophy for his work in that film.
May December, Past Lives. Also snubbed by this year’s SAG awards was Poor Things, which didn’t earn a nomination for best ensemble –SAG’s highest honour – despite winning best musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.
2004. The 2024 version of Mean Girls is a movie-to-musical-to-movie-musical remake, borrowing its score from the 2018 Broadway musical, which was itself based on the 2004 film.
The Sopranos. The show's first episode aired on January 10, 1999 – and as of this week, the full series is available to stream on Crave.
eXistenZ. The 1999 film’s Blu-ray re-release has been limited to 10,000 copies – and is one of the biggest sellers at Vinegar Syndrome, the first brand-new video store to open up in Toronto in decades. The shop is part of a trend contradicting the idea that physical media is dead.