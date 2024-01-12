Poor Things, Oppenheimer . The movies took the top prizes, while Emma Stone won the award for best actress in a musical or comedy in Poor Things , and Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy won the lead actor trophy for his work in that film .

c. The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon

1 Which movies won best comedy or musical and best drama, respectively, at this year’s Golden Globes?

May December, Past Lives . Also snubbed by this year’s SAG awards was Poor Things , which didn’t earn a nomination for best ensemble –SAG’s highest honour – despite winning best musical or comedy at the Golden Globes.

2 Which two Golden Globe-nominated films were completely shut out of this year’s SAG nominations?

2004 . The 2024 version of Mean Girls is a movie-to-musical-to-movie-musical remake, borrowing its score from the 2018 Broadway musical, which was itself based on the 2004 film.

3 A remake of Mean Girls , reimagined as a musical, opens this week. When was the original film starring Lindsay Lohan released?

The Sopranos . The show's first episode aired on January 10, 1999 – and as of this week, the full series is available to stream on Crave .

4 Which landmark HBO series marked 25 years since its debut on January 10?

5 Which David Cronenberg film was given a Blu-ray release in 2023?

a. Videodrome b. Eastern Promises c. Crash d. eXistenZ

eXistenZ. The 1999 film’s Blu-ray re-release has been limited to 10,000 copies – and is one of the biggest sellers at Vinegar Syndrome, the first brand-new video store to open up in Toronto in decades. The shop is part of a trend contradicting the idea that physical media is dead.

