Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 How much money did the U.S. box office earn, total, in 2023?
a. US$2-billion
b. US$11-billion
c. US$9-billion
d. US$6-billion

c. US$9-billion. The figure was up US$2-billion from 2022 thanks to blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Wonka, but still fell short of pre-pandemic norms.

2 This year’s Golden Globes take place on Sunday, Jan. 7. Who is hosting the ceremony?
a. Jimmy Kimmel
b. Jo Koy
c. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
d. Seth Meyers

b. Jo Koy. Stand-up comedian Koy, who also recently starred in Easter Sunday, will host this year’s awards. Fey, Poehler and Meyers have all hosted the ceremony in the past, while Kimmel will host this year’s Oscars.

3 Canadian poet Joy Kogawa’s From the Lost and Found Department is a collection of new and selected poetry from her lengthy career. When did Kogawa publish her first poem?
a. 1959
b. 1987
c. 1961
d. 1949

a. 1959. Kogawa’s first poem was published in the Toronto-based church magazine, Presbyterian Record. Many of the poems in the latest collection are dedicated to friends, family and public figures: her daughter Deidre, late poet Roy Kiyooka, Olivia Chow and Jack Layton.

4 All Of Us Strangers, featuring a hesitant romance between actors Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal, opens in Canada this week. What is the name of the Taichi Yamada book on which it is based?
a. Us
b. All Of Us
c. Strangers
d. Us Strangers

c. Strangers. The tale of grief and generational pain, critic Barry Hertz writes, is the season’s great tearjerker – “but this isn’t a movie that should be measured in tears.”

Paul Mescal stars in All of Us Strangers alongside Andrew Scott.

The Associated Press,Searchlight Pictures

5 Drive-Away Dolls is one of the non-blockbuster films The Globe is eagerly awaiting in 2024. Which director – who usually works as half of a duo – helms the film?
a. Josh Safdie
b. Phil Lord
c. Ethan Cohen
d. Mark Duplass

c. Ethan Cohen. The film stars Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan, with Matt Damon, Colman Domingo, and Pedro Pascal among the supporting cast.

