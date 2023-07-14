Skip to main content
Judith Pereira

Did you follow arts news this week? Take our quiz to see how well you did.


1 Which Taylor Swift songs did Justin Trudeau reference in his tweet to the pop star?
a. Enchanted, Shake it Off, Wildest Dreams.
b. Single Ladies, Run the World, Partition.
c. Anti-Hero, I Know Places, Cruel Summer.
d. Girlfriend, Sk8er Boi, Let me Go.

c. Anti-Hero, I Know Places, Cruel Summer. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined many Canadians in imploring Taylor Swift to include Canada in her Eras tour. The tour began in the U.S. and will end at Wembley in the U.K. in 2024. Swift was last in Canada in 2018.

2 Who are the Canadian actors in the new Barbie movie?
a. Ryan Reynolds, Keanu Reeves, Jay Baruchel
b. Ryan Reynolds, Ryan Gosling, Will Arnett
c. Joshua Jackson, Matthew Perry, Martin Short
d. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Michael Cera

d. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Michael Cera. Ryan Gosling plays the blonde Ken going through an existential crisis in the new Greta Gerwig-directed film with Simu Liu starring as a different version of the Mattel doll. Michael Cera plays Ken’s friend Allan in the movie.

3 Who is the Canadian photographer who helped the McMichael Canadian Art Collection digitize more than 80,000 Inuit prints?
a. Annie Leibovitz
b. Edward Burtynsky
c. Ansel Adams
d. Yousuf Karsh

b. Edward Burtynsky. Inspired by a turntable that the European art conservation company Factum Arte was developing to capture a documentary collection at the Cini Foundation in Venice, Burtynsky’s studio began developing its own software for the job. The first project: digitizing the Inuit prints archive the McMichael had sitting in storage.

4 In Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Tom Cruise scaled the tallest structure in the world. What is it called?
a. The CN Tower
b. The Burj Khalifa
c. The Petronius Platform
d. Merdeka 118

b. The Burj Khalifa. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was the setting for one of the most memorable stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise. Cruise scaled part of the exterior of the tallest building in the world (828 metres or 2,716.5 feet) using only suction gloves. He then had to steal nuclear codes, rappel down the side of the building and make a giant leap into the hotel room.

5 Tom Cruise starred alongside Tim Curry in Legend, a 1985 fantasy film that featured unicorns. Who directed that movie?
a. Ron Howard
b. Peter Jackson
c. Ridley Scott
d. Ron Bowman

c. Ridley Scott. Ridley Scott directed this dark fantasy which starred a very young Tom Cruise as Jack; Tim Curry played the Darkness.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

.
Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Follow Judith Pereira on Twitter: @perejOpens in a new window

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct