Did you follow arts news this week? Take our quiz to see how well you did.
c. Anti-Hero, I Know Places, Cruel Summer. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined many Canadians in imploring Taylor Swift to include Canada in her Eras tour. The tour began in the U.S. and will end at Wembley in the U.K. in 2024. Swift was last in Canada in 2018.
d. Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Michael Cera. Ryan Gosling plays the blonde Ken going through an existential crisis in the new Greta Gerwig-directed film with Simu Liu starring as a different version of the Mattel doll. Michael Cera plays Ken’s friend Allan in the movie.
b. Edward Burtynsky. Inspired by a turntable that the European art conservation company Factum Arte was developing to capture a documentary collection at the Cini Foundation in Venice, Burtynsky’s studio began developing its own software for the job. The first project: digitizing the Inuit prints archive the McMichael had sitting in storage.
b. The Burj Khalifa. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was the setting for one of the most memorable stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise. Cruise scaled part of the exterior of the tallest building in the world (828 metres or 2,716.5 feet) using only suction gloves. He then had to steal nuclear codes, rappel down the side of the building and make a giant leap into the hotel room.
c. Ridley Scott. Ridley Scott directed this dark fantasy which starred a very young Tom Cruise as Jack; Tim Curry played the Darkness.