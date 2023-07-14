4 In Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Tom Cruise scaled the tallest structure in the world. What is it called?

b. The Burj Khalifa. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai was the setting for one of the most memorable stunts in the Mission Impossible franchise. Cruise scaled part of the exterior of the tallest building in the world (828 metres or 2,716.5 feet) using only suction gloves. He then had to steal nuclear codes, rappel down the side of the building and make a giant leap into the hotel room.