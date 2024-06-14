Which postapocalyptic series is getting a new novel in 2025 and movie in 2026? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business quiz.
b. Fort Macleod, Alta. Powers’ book, Traveling: On the Path of Joni Mitchell, includes interviews with David Crosby, Graham Nash, and James Taylor, each of whom had a romantic relationship with Joni. “I wanted to think of the life of Joni as an icon, as a cultural influencer – and as one who was influenced by a culture,” Powers told The Globe’s Brad Wheeler.
b. 16.6 per cent. Applications for the Explore and Create program had tripled between 2017 and 2023, Josh O’Kane reports. And though the Council’s funding had effectively doubled since the Liberals took power in 2015, topping out at $365-million last year, the government will now require it to lower its spending over three years, including by $9.88-million, or 2.7 per cent of current funding, in 2026-27.
b. The Hunger Games. Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, postapocalyptic land of Panem for Sunrise on the Reaping, the fifth volume of Collins’ blockbuster dystopian series, which will be published March 18, 2025. Lionsgate has announced that the film adaptation of the book will open in theatres on Nov. 20, 2026.
d. “The course of true love never did run smooth” is from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Theatre critic J. Kelly Nestruck says Stratford’s adaptation “is very much for theatregoers who enjoy Shakespeare stripped down to its essence on a nearly bare stage, plus period costumes.”
c. Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812. The production of the electro-pop musical based on a snippet of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace won the award. Cast members George Krissa and Heeyun Park also received awards recognizing their outstanding supporting performances in the show, produced by Crow’s Theatre and Musical Stage Company.