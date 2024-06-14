Which postapocalyptic series is getting a new novel in 2025 and movie in 2026? Take our arts and culture quiz

2 Of the 6,750 eligible applications for the Canada Council for the Arts’ Explore and Create program fall 2023 competition, what per cent received funding?

b. 16.6 per cent. Applications for the Explore and Create program had tripled between 2017 and 2023, Josh O’Kane reports. And though the Council’s funding had effectively doubled since the Liberals took power in 2015, topping out at $365-million last year, the government will now require it to lower its spending over three years, including by $9.88-million, or 2.7 per cent of current funding, in 2026-27.