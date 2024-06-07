Skip to main content
Can you spot the Norval Morrisseau painting under OPP investigation? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1A Thunder Bay resident pleaded guilty this week to participating in a multimillion-dollar counterfeiting ring that produced upward of 1,500 works attributed to Norval Morrisseau, the internationally renowned Ojibwe painter. Which of these paintings was investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police?
a.

b.

c.

d.

b. The forgery ring has been referred to as the “biggest art fraud in world history” owing to the sheer number of counterfeited pieces involved. The scheme netted millions of dollars between 1995 and the mid-2010s.

2Steamy hockey romance novels may be one of the few literary genres that inspires the same kind of passion as the sport itself. Canadian Becka Mack self-published her first story in the genre in 2022. What was the title of the book?
a. Consider Me
b. Dump and Chase
c. Forever Pucked
d. Play With Me

a. Consider Me. The story is about Carter Beckett, a one-night stand specialist, owner of rock-hard abs and star of the fictional Vancouver Vipers of the NHL, who falls hard for a hot, petite phys-ed teacher named Olivia Parker. She and other writers in the genre are imagining a less toxic sports culture with their books.

3Who won this year’s $130,000 Griffin Poetry Prize?
a. Jorie Graham for To 2040
b. George McWhirter for his translation of Homero Aridjis’ Self-Portrait in the Zone of Silence
c. Ann Lauterbach of the United States for Door
d. Ishion Hutchinson of Jamaica for School of Instructions

b. Self-Portrait in the Zone of Silence. McWhirter, who formerly headed up the creative writing department at the University of British Columbia, has been translating Aridjis’s work since 1987. The Griffin gives 60 per cent of the prize winnings to the translator and 40 per cent to the original poet, in recognition of the art of poetry in translation.

4The four members of ABBA got one of the most prestigious knighthoods in Sweden from the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, 50 years after their first studio album was released. Which studio album was their first?
a. Waterloo
b. Voulez-Vous
c. Ring Ring
d. ABBA

c. Ring Ring. The quartet, who triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song Waterloo, released Ring Ring in 1973.

5The CRTC announced that any foreign streamer with revenues of more than $25-million inside this country – including Netflix, Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney+ – will have to contribute 5 per cent of their annual revenues to support the Canadian screen sector. Which bill is this change the result of?
a. Bill C-11
b. Bill C-18
c. Bill C-63
d. Bill C-234

a. Bill C-11. The Online Streaming Act was passed into law a year ago. The money will contribute to a variety of funds, including those supporting the creation of Indigenous content, French-language productions, and work by Black filmmakers and other Canadians from diverse backgrounds.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
