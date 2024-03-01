Skip to main content
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1 Who will host the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony on March 10?
a. Steve Martin
b. Tina Fey
c. Jimmy Kimmel
d. Amy Schumer

Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel is back hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row. Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Becky G will perform their nominated original songs. Check out our guide to streaming the top Oscar movies in Canada before the ceremony.

2 A massive cyberattack last October put Toronto Public Library services on hold for months, but things are almost back to normal. How many library items were caught up in the backlog caused by the attack?
a. 25,000
b. 390,000
c. 1,000,000
d. 12,000

1,000,000. To make their way through the million-item backlog and get the library’s holdings back on shelves and in Torontonians’ hands, people have taken on new jobs across the complex system. The Great Reshelving takes a look at how it’s all unfolding.

3 Which film, noted by Globe film editor Barry Hertz as the best film of 2023, is now available on-demand?
a. All of Us Strangers
b. The Zone of Interest
c. Killers of the Flower Moon
d. How to Blow Up a Pipeline

The Zone of Interest. You can now watch the film on-demand through Apple TV, Prime Video and Cineplex. Barry Hertz writes: “as deeply chilling as it is precisely engineered, director Jonathan Glazer’s masterpiece very loosely adapts Martin Amis’s 2014 novel of the same name. Not so much about the banality of evil as the pernicious selfishness that fuels moral decay, Glazer’s film is a knockout in all senses of the word: It will flatten your soul, and it cannot be missed.”

4 Which Canadian actor’s audition video for Killers of the Flower Moon reportedly got a “Yep, that’s the guy!” from director Martin Scorsese?
a. Tantoo Cardinal
b. William Belleau
c. Jillian Dion
d. Lily Gladstone

William Belleau. Belleau told Barry Hertz about the journey from growing up on the remote Esk’etemc reservation in Alkali Lake, B.C., to working on Scorsese’s set, building career momentum and how the support of his family has helped over the years.

William Belleau in Killers of the Flower Moon.

MELINDA SUE GORDON/APPLE TV+

5 Lord of the Rings stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played hobbits Merry and Pippin, have reunited to share the lead in which play?
a. Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot
b. Tom Stoppard’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead
c. Harold Pinter’s The Dumb Waiter
d. Václav Havel’s The Memorandum

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Monaghan and Boyd just wrapped up a nearly month-long, sold-out run of the production at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre. It’s coming to Mirvish Productions’ CAA Theatre in Toronto beginning March 5. The pair spoke to The Globe and Mail by phone before one of their final Halifax performances.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Report an error

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe