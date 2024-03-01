4 Which Canadian actor’s audition video for Killers of the Flower Moon reportedly got a “Yep, that’s the guy!” from director Martin Scorsese?

William Belleau. Belleau told Barry Hertz about the journey from growing up on the remote Esk’etemc reservation in Alkali Lake, B.C., to working on Scorsese’s set, building career momentum and how the support of his family has helped over the years.