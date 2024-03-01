Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
Jimmy Kimmel. Kimmel is back hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row. Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, Jon Batiste, Scott George and the Osage Singers, and Becky G will perform their nominated original songs. Check out our guide to streaming the top Oscar movies in Canada before the ceremony.
1,000,000. To make their way through the million-item backlog and get the library’s holdings back on shelves and in Torontonians’ hands, people have taken on new jobs across the complex system. The Great Reshelving takes a look at how it’s all unfolding.
The Zone of Interest. You can now watch the film on-demand through Apple TV, Prime Video and Cineplex. Barry Hertz writes: “as deeply chilling as it is precisely engineered, director Jonathan Glazer’s masterpiece very loosely adapts Martin Amis’s 2014 novel of the same name. Not so much about the banality of evil as the pernicious selfishness that fuels moral decay, Glazer’s film is a knockout in all senses of the word: It will flatten your soul, and it cannot be missed.”
William Belleau. Belleau told Barry Hertz about the journey from growing up on the remote Esk’etemc reservation in Alkali Lake, B.C., to working on Scorsese’s set, building career momentum and how the support of his family has helped over the years.
MELINDA SUE GORDON/APPLE TV+
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Monaghan and Boyd just wrapped up a nearly month-long, sold-out run of the production at Halifax’s Neptune Theatre. It’s coming to Mirvish Productions’ CAA Theatre in Toronto beginning March 5. The pair spoke to The Globe and Mail by phone before one of their final Halifax performances.