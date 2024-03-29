Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
Rachel McAdams. McAdams is playing the central character – a mother caring for a son with cerebral palsy – in Mary Jane. The previews for the Anne Kaufman-directed show open April 2.
Making Her Mark. The AGO postponed a media preview of the exhibition scheduled for Tuesday without confirming a new date. The exhibit gathers together just over 250 objects, including paintings, prints, scientific illustrations, textiles, sculpture, metalwork, and furniture, illuminating the diversity and breadth of women’s contributions to art of the pre-modern era.
COURTESY, NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART, WASHINGTON, D.C
COURTESY, NATIONAL GALLERY OF ART, WASHINGTON, D.C
Feel Good. The Nature of Things documentary debunks pseudo-science around gender fluidity and introduces the latest research showing that gender exists on a spectrum for humans and many other species.
Anne Murray. The pride of Springhill, N.S., presented the night’s first award, to the four women of the Toronto rock band The Beaches for Group of the Year. Brad Wheeler writes of the ceremony’s best, worst, and most quotable moments here.
DARREN CALABRESE/THE CANADIAN PRESS
DARREN CALABRESE/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Luther: Never Too Much. The film is director Dawn Porter’s portrait of American R&B singer Luther Vandross. Beethoven’s Nine (on the 200th anniversary of Beethoven’s final completed symphony), Disco’s Revenge (about the music’s complicated history), and Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted (featuring the lovably eccentric musician), will also be played during the fest.