2 More than 400 AGO workers went on strike this week. Their strike happened right as which exhibit was set to open?

Making Her Mark. The AGO postponed a media preview of the exhibition scheduled for Tuesday without confirming a new date. The exhibit gathers together just over 250 objects, including paintings, prints, scientific illustrations, textiles, sculpture, metalwork, and furniture, illuminating the diversity and breadth of women’s contributions to art of the pre-modern era.