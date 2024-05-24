How did Neil Young protest his Toronto show? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
a. George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Studio Ghibli. The award for Studio Ghibli was the first for anything other than an individual filmmaker or actor in the 22-year history of the recognition. Hayao Miyazaki, the 83-year-old animation master who founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, didn’t attend the ceremony, but spoke via a video message recorded in Japan. “I don’t understand any of this,” Miyazaki said. “But thank you.”
VIANNEY LE CAER/THE CANADIAN PRESS
d. Farming the Revolution. The theatre's shutdown – which will result in temporary layoffs for an unknown portion of staff – comes after Hot Docs endured a rash of challenges both external and internal, despite this year’s festival exceeding box-office revenue targets by 12 percent.
b. Stipulated that Budweiser products not be sold during his concert. Young’s 1988 song This Note’s for You was a statement against corporate sponsorship: “Ain’t singing for Miller; don’t sing for Bud.” He also changed the name of venue Budweiser Stage on his website to "Nobody Stage." Local Mill Street Brewery products were available at the concert. But, The Globe’s Brad Wheeler writes, "is Young aware that Mill Street is owned by Labatt, which is itself the property of the Bud-brewing Anheuser-Busch InBev?”
TOM PANDI/SUPPLIED
a. Disneyland. The roughly 1,700 workers at the Southern California resort voted to unionize by a wide margin. “They say that Disneyland is ‘the place where dreams come true,’ and for the Disney Cast Members who have worked to organize a union, their dream came true today,” Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle said in a statement Saturday night.
c. Winter Kept Us Warm. The ultralow-budget drama filmed by David Secter featured a number of Cronenberg’s friends and classmates. “It never occurred to me that you could make a movie. It was unlike someone growing up in L.A., where everybody’s parents were in the business. In Toronto, no one’s parents were in the movie business because there wasn’t a movie business,” Cronenberg recalled in an interview. The film will be shown at the Inside Out Film Festival on May 27.
CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PICTURES/SUPPLIED
