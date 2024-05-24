Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
How did Neil Young protest his Toronto show? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, honorary Palme d’Or awards were handed out. Who did they go to?
a. George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Studio Ghibli
b. Alain Delon and Bong Joon-ho
c. Michael Douglas and Harrison Ford
d. Forest Whitaker, Tom Cruise and Gwyneth Paltrow

a. George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Studio Ghibli. The award for Studio Ghibli was the first for anything other than an individual filmmaker or actor in the 22-year history of the recognition. Hayao Miyazaki, the 83-year-old animation master who founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, didn’t attend the ceremony, but spoke via a video message recorded in Japan. “I don’t understand any of this,” Miyazaki said. “But thank you.”

Goro Miyazaki, left, and Kenichi Yoda pose for photographers with the Studio Ghibli honorary Palme d'Or upon arrival at the premiere of the film The Apprentice at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 20.

VIANNEY LE CAER/THE CANADIAN PRESS

2Toronto's Hot Docs announced this week it’s closing its Ted Rogers Cinema for three months to “recalibrate” the organization. Which film won the Best International Feature Documentary Award at this year’s fest?
a. American Cats: The Good, the Bad, and the Cuddly
b. Eno
c. Red Fever
d. Farming the Revolution

d. Farming the Revolution. The theatre's shutdown – which will result in temporary layoffs for an unknown portion of staff – comes after Hot Docs endured a rash of challenges both external and internal, despite this year’s festival exceeding box-office revenue targets by 12 percent.

3Neil Young played in Toronto this week. In what way did he protest at the show?
a. Required fans to wear union-made clothing to the show
b. Stipulated that Budweiser products not be sold during his concert
c. Blocked cellphone coverage so no one could use their phones to record the show
d. Donated all the profits from his show to charity

b. Stipulated that Budweiser products not be sold during his concert. Young’s 1988 song This Note’s for You was a statement against corporate sponsorship: “Ain’t singing for Miller; don’t sing for Bud.” He also changed the name of venue Budweiser Stage on his website to "Nobody Stage." Local Mill Street Brewery products were available at the concert. But, The Globe’s Brad Wheeler writes, "is Young aware that Mill Street is owned by Labatt, which is itself the property of the Bud-brewing Anheuser-Busch InBev?”

Neil Young and Crazy Horse's perform at Budweiser Stage, in Toronto, on May 20, 2024.

TOM PANDI/SUPPLIED

4Which amusement park’s performers voted to join a union this week?
a. Disneyland
b. Walt Disney World
c. Universal Studios
d. Dollywood

a. Disneyland. The roughly 1,700 workers at the Southern California resort voted to unionize by a wide margin. “They say that Disneyland is ‘the place where dreams come true,’ and for the Disney Cast Members who have worked to organize a union, their dream came true today,” Actors’ Equity Association president Kate Shindle said in a statement Saturday night.

5Which 1965 film inspired David Cronenberg to pick up a camera and consider making movies?
a. The Sound of Music
b. Thunderball
c. Winter Kept Us Warm
d. For a Few Dollars More

c. Winter Kept Us Warm. The ultralow-budget drama filmed by David Secter featured a number of Cronenberg’s friends and classmates. “It never occurred to me that you could make a movie. It was unlike someone growing up in L.A., where everybody’s parents were in the business. In Toronto, no one’s parents were in the movie business because there wasn’t a movie business,” Cronenberg recalled in an interview. The film will be shown at the Inside Out Film Festival on May 27.

John Labow, left, and Henry Tarvainen, right, in Winter Kept Us Warm.

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PICTURES/SUPPLIED

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

Report an editorial error

Report a technical issue

Editorial code of conduct

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe