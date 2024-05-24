How did Neil Young protest his Toronto show? Take our arts and culture quiz

1 At this year’s Cannes Film Festival, honorary Palme d’Or awards were handed out. Who did they go to?

a. George Lucas, Meryl Streep and Studio Ghibli. The award for Studio Ghibli was the first for anything other than an individual filmmaker or actor in the 22-year history of the recognition. Hayao Miyazaki, the 83-year-old animation master who founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 with Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki, didn’t attend the ceremony, but spoke via a video message recorded in Japan. “I don’t understand any of this,” Miyazaki said. “But thank you.”