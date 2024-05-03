Skip to main content
Which song topped the U.S. TikTok charts this week? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1Colm Tóibín’s latest novel, Long Island, is a sequel to which of his books?
a. Nora Webster
b. Brooklyn
c. The Master
d. The Blackwater Lightship

b. Brooklyn. Set in the 1970s, decades after the events of Brooklyn, Long Island is a book about the next chapter in the story of Eilis Lacey. The story is at once an immigrant tale and a coming-of-age story, David Moscrop writes in his review.

2After months of dispute, Universal Music Group and ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok, have reached a deal, meaning songs from artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake, Adele, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish will be returning to the app. Which song tops the U.S. TikTok Billboard top 50 this week?
a. Tell Ur Girlfriend by Lay Bankz
b. Hell N Back by Bakar
c. Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé
d. Savage by Megan Thee Stallion

a. Tell Ur Girlfriend by Lay Bankz. The song jumped up from No. 11 last week to the top spot this week. After striking the deal with UMG, TikTok CEO Shou Chew said “we are committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters.” TikTok plans to continue investing in building artist-centric tools that will help UMG artists realize their potential on the platform. Some tools include “Add to Music App”, enhanced data and analytics, and integrated ticketing capabilities.

3Margaret Atwood wrote a poem in support of which exhibition on show in Venice as part of the the 60th Venice Biennale celebrations?
a. John Akomfrah’s Listening All Night to the Rain
b. Kapwani Kiwanga’s Trinket
c. Ydessa Hendeles’ Grand Hotel
d. Bruce Bailey’s Beati Pacifici (Blessed are the Peacemakers)

d. Bruce Bailey’s Beati Pacifici. Bailey’s show, in the old church of San Samuele in the center of Venice, features anti-heroic war art from his collection, starting with the full 82-etching suite of Francisco Goya’s macabre Disasters of War. It’s one of about 120 other independent shows that spring up all over Venice as the art world welcomes its version of a Fringe festival during the Biennale.

Salman Francisco Goya, 1st edition of The Disasters of War, Plate 3 entitled The Same, 1810–1820, printed in 1863.

HANDOUT

4Anne Hathaway stars in The Idea of You, which begins streaming on Prime Video May 3. The film is based on a novel by which author?
a. Carley Fortune
b. Rachel Hawkins
c. Robinne Lee
d. Jane Igharo

c. Robinne Lee. The Idea of You casts Hathaway as Solene, a Los Angeles art dealer facing a This Is 40-level crisis, Barry Hertz writes in his review. Still healing from her divorce, Solene accompanies her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to the Coachella music festival, where she has a meet-cute with Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a world-famous pop group. After fighting the attraction, Solene gives in to the romance, age-gap be damned, and embarks on a globe-trotting affair.

5AGO workers returned to their jobs this week, after a month on strike. What wage increase was agreed upon?
a. 11.4 per cent over four years
b. 10.9 per cent in over four years
c. 5 per cent over two years, 7 per cent over the following two years
d. 22.3 per cent over four years

a. 11.4 per cent over four years, which includes a previously negotiated 1 per cent retroactive increase that covers 2022. The union members went on strike after rejecting a management offer for 10.9 per cent in wage increases over four years. They made precious little financial gain by striking, Kate Taylor writes, but what they did get was stronger language on contracting out part-time jobs, forcing management to establish a joint committee to review the practice, which contributes to precarity for the gallery’s lowest paid workers.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.
That’s a low score. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delivered to your inbox.

