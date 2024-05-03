Which song topped the U.S. TikTok charts this week? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
b. Brooklyn. Set in the 1970s, decades after the events of Brooklyn, Long Island is a book about the next chapter in the story of Eilis Lacey. The story is at once an immigrant tale and a coming-of-age story, David Moscrop writes in his review.
a. Tell Ur Girlfriend by Lay Bankz. The song jumped up from No. 11 last week to the top spot this week. After striking the deal with UMG, TikTok CEO Shou Chew said “we are committed to working together to drive value, discovery, and promotion for all of UMG’s amazing artists and songwriters.” TikTok plans to continue investing in building artist-centric tools that will help UMG artists realize their potential on the platform. Some tools include “Add to Music App”, enhanced data and analytics, and integrated ticketing capabilities.
d. Bruce Bailey’s Beati Pacifici. Bailey’s show, in the old church of San Samuele in the center of Venice, features anti-heroic war art from his collection, starting with the full 82-etching suite of Francisco Goya’s macabre Disasters of War. It’s one of about 120 other independent shows that spring up all over Venice as the art world welcomes its version of a Fringe festival during the Biennale.
c. Robinne Lee. The Idea of You casts Hathaway as Solene, a Los Angeles art dealer facing a This Is 40-level crisis, Barry Hertz writes in his review. Still healing from her divorce, Solene accompanies her teenage daughter Izzy (Ella Rubin) to the Coachella music festival, where she has a meet-cute with Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a world-famous pop group. After fighting the attraction, Solene gives in to the romance, age-gap be damned, and embarks on a globe-trotting affair.
a. 11.4 per cent over four years, which includes a previously negotiated 1 per cent retroactive increase that covers 2022. The union members went on strike after rejecting a management offer for 10.9 per cent in wage increases over four years. They made precious little financial gain by striking, Kate Taylor writes, but what they did get was stronger language on contracting out part-time jobs, forcing management to establish a joint committee to review the practice, which contributes to precarity for the gallery’s lowest paid workers.