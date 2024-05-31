Why is the U.S. Justice Department suing Live Nation? Take our arts and culture quiz

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.
b. Running an illegal monopoly over live events in America. The sweeping antitrust lawsuit seeks to dismantle the monopoly they say is squeezing out smaller promoters, hurting artists, and drowning ticket buyers in fees.
b. Hannah and Her Sisters. Caine received the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Elliot in the 1986 comedy by Woody Allen. In his last film, the 91-year-old plays a Second World War veteran who sneaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.
c. Little Bird. The limited series that aired on Crave and APTN took home eight awards:, including best direction for a drama series for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’s work on the first episode, “Love is all Around.” It also won best photography and picture editing for a drama, and best sound and production design or art direction for a fiction program, in addition to costume, makeup, and hair awards.
d. Sizwe Banzi is Dead. Perceptual Archaeology (or How to Travel Blind), Women of the Fur Trade, The Master Plan, Casey and Diana, and King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild, are up for the new play award, thanks to a change in the wording for the category. Soulpepper’s Sizwe Banzi is Dead is nominated for outstanding production. The winners will be announced June 24.
b. Orphan Black: Echoes. The sci-fi/fantasy spinoff of the Canadian series that made Tatiana Maslany a star is set 37 years after the end of Orphan Black. Rather than trying to clone the original premise, new showrunner Anna Fishko is taking the concept in a different direction, with star Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) playing just one of what seems like several DNA doppelgangers at different ages played by other actors, J. Kelly Nestruck writes.