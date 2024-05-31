Skip to main content
Why is the U.S. Justice Department suing Live Nation? Take our arts and culture quiz
Caora McKenna

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself. And if you enjoyed taking this quiz, keep testing your knowledge with The Globe’s business and news quizzes.


1The U.S. Justice Department is suing Live Nation. What are they accusing Ticketmaster’s parent company of?
a. Price fixing ticket prices
b. Running an illegal monopoly over live events in America
c. Underpaying artists their fair share of ticket profits
d. Covertly refusing to sell tickets to certain artists for political reasons

b. Running an illegal monopoly over live events in America. The sweeping antitrust lawsuit seeks to dismantle the monopoly they say is squeezing out smaller promoters, hurting artists, and drowning ticket buyers in fees.

2Michael Caine’s final film, The Great Escaper, opens in theatres this weekend. Which film did he receive his first academy award for?
a. The Cider House Rules
b. Hannah and Her Sisters
c. Zulu
d. The Italian Job

b. Hannah and Her Sisters. Caine received the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his role as Elliot in the 1986 comedy by Woody Allen. In his last film, the 91-year-old plays a Second World War veteran who sneaks out of his care home to attend the 70th anniversary commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

3Which show won the most awards at this year’s Canadian Screen Awards, recognizing excellence in TV craft?
a. Sort Of
b. Transplant
c. Little Bird
d. PAW Patrol

c. Little Bird. The limited series that aired on Crave and APTN took home eight awards:, including best direction for a drama series for Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers’s work on the first episode, “Love is all Around.” It also won best photography and picture editing for a drama, and best sound and production design or art direction for a fiction program, in addition to costume, makeup, and hair awards.

4Which of these plays is not nominated for outstanding new play at the 2024 Dora Awards?
a. Women of the Fur Trade
b. Casey and Diana
c. King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild
d. Sizwe Banzi is Dead

d. Sizwe Banzi is Dead. Perceptual Archaeology (or How to Travel Blind), Women of the Fur Trade, The Master Plan, Casey and Diana, and King Gilgamesh & the Man of the Wild, are up for the new play award, thanks to a change in the wording for the category. Soulpepper’s Sizwe Banzi is Dead is nominated for outstanding production. The winners will be announced June 24.

5Which Canadian-made TV series starring Tatiana Maslany and premiering in June is a spinoff of a series with 35 Canadian Screen Awards to its name?
a. The Big Cigar
b. Orphan Black: Echoes
c. Corner Gas Season 7
d. North of North

b. Orphan Black: Echoes. The sci-fi/fantasy spinoff of the Canadian series that made Tatiana Maslany a star is set 37 years after the end of Orphan Black. Rather than trying to clone the original premise, new showrunner Anna Fishko is taking the concept in a different direction, with star Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) playing just one of what seems like several DNA doppelgangers at different ages played by other actors, J. Kelly Nestruck writes.

