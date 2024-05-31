Why is the U.S. Justice Department suing Live Nation? Take our arts and culture quiz

5 Which Canadian-made TV series starring Tatiana Maslany and premiering in June is a spinoff of a series with 35 Canadian Screen Awards to its name?

b. Orphan Black: Echoes. The sci-fi/fantasy spinoff of the Canadian series that made Tatiana Maslany a star is set 37 years after the end of Orphan Black. Rather than trying to clone the original premise, new showrunner Anna Fishko is taking the concept in a different direction, with star Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) playing just one of what seems like several DNA doppelgangers at different ages played by other actors, J. Kelly Nestruck writes.