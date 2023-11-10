1 Which Grammy Award-winning Canadian musician will host the 2024 Juno awards? a. Nelly Furtado b. Alanis Morissette c. Shania Twain d. Avril Lavigne Nelly Furtado. Furtado, who previously hosted the Junos in 2007, will also perform at the ceremony.

2 It was announced this week that Canadian actress Sara Topham will star as the titular character in Henrik Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler at the Stratford Festival next year. What Tony-winning Broadway production did Topham appear in this year? a. Into The Woods b. Leopoldstadt c. Macbeth d. Some Like it Hot Leopoldstadt. Topham, who has not appeared at Stratford since 2013, will also perform in The Diviners, a new adaptation of the Margaret Lawrence novel.

3 CBC has recently reformatted three made-in-Canada feature-length films into multi-episode miniseries. The first, Bones of Crows, aired in September. Which two adaptations will air later in November? a. Scarborough and I Like Movies b. Swan Song and BlackBerry c. Seven Veils and The Testament d. In Flames and The Nature of Love Swan Song and BlackBerry. “We have enough research to show that linear audiences are different from Gem audiences, and so we see ourselves as cheerleaders in getting content seen by as many people as possible,’’ Sally Catto, the CBC’s general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, told The Globe’s Barry Hertz of the decision to reformat.

4 After being hit by a car in Toronto, Talking Heads superfan Ted Kulczycky had one goal: to see Stop Making Sense at TIFF. Approximately how many times had Kulczycky already seen the film before its August theatrical run? a. More than 50 b. More than 100 c. More than 70 d. More than 80 More than 70. Kulczycky credits the film’s recent theatrical run – and the band’s appearance at a screening during the Toronto International Film Festival – with helping him get out of the hospital after his accident.

5 The Curse, a new Paramount+ series from Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, premieres on Nov. 10. What is the name of the fictional home-reno show on which the series centres? a. Staged and Engaged b. Flipanthropy c. Walking Contract-iction d. The Home Reno Show Flipanthropy. The Curse is “a meticulously engineered experiment designed to see how tense a situation can get until audiences are provoked to unrestrained hysterics,” wrote Barry Hertz, who named the series a Critic’s Pick.

