Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.
a. Sarah Bernstein. Bernstein was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize, being announced Nov. 26, for her novel Study for Obedience.
c. $97. The survey was conducted in October on behalf of the arts-advocacy charity Business / Arts and the National Arts Centre as part of a broader survey of 1,058 Canadians. The proportion of culture-goers who reported making donations was 31 per cent.
c. Dec. 14. In her less-than-glowing review for The Globe of the first half of the show’s final season, Amber Dowling wrote that the four episodes are “a highly glamourized and overly personal look at the life of a woman whose privacy was never respected, and the camera lights are brighter than ever as The Crown selectively chooses which parts of her history to recreate and dramatize.”
a. Gustave Flaubert. Flaubert’s Madame Bovary was adapted into a ballet by American choreographer Helen Pickett; Globe reviewer Rebecca Ritzel this week called the show “revelatory.”
b. Markham, Ont. Speaking with The Globe about The Marvels’s disappointing box-office results, Vellani remained positive: “People are discussing the inner workings of a company that makes superhero films more seriously than political issues and it’s really not that deep.”
How well did you do?
