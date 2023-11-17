Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

Did you follow arts and culture news this week? Are you up to speed on the latest books, plays and movies? Take our quiz to test yourself.

1The 2023 Scotiabank Giller Prize was awarded on Nov. 13 to which author?
a. Sarah Bernstein
b. Eleanor Catton
c. C.S. Richardson
d. Dionne Irving

a. Sarah Bernstein. Bernstein was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize, being announced Nov. 26, for her novel Study for Obedience.

2According to a recent survey, how much on average did Canadian culture-lovers donate to Canadian arts institutions in 2022?
a. $55
b. $147
c. $97
d. $312

c. $97. The survey was conducted in October on behalf of the arts-advocacy charity Business / Arts and the National Arts Centre as part of a broader survey of 1,058 Canadians. The proportion of culture-goers who reported making donations was 31 per cent.

3The first four episodes in the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, which focus largely on the death of Princess Diana, dropped on Nov. 16. When will the final four episodes premiere?
a. Nov. 28
b. Dec. 25
c. Dec. 14
d. The date has not yet been announced

c. Dec. 14. In her less-than-glowing review for The Globe of the first half of the show’s final season, Amber Dowling wrote that the four episodes are “a highly glamourized and overly personal look at the life of a woman whose privacy was never respected, and the camera lights are brighter than ever as The Crown selectively chooses which parts of her history to recreate and dramatize.”

4The National Ballet of Canada’s fall program opened with a double-bill of Emma Bovary and Passion. Emma Bovary is based on a 19th-century novel by what author?
a. Gustave Flaubert
b. Jane Austen
c. Samuel Taylor Coleridge
d. Alexandre Dumas

a. Gustave Flaubert. Flaubert’s Madame Bovary was adapted into a ballet by American choreographer Helen Pickett; Globe reviewer Rebecca Ritzel this week called the show “revelatory.”

5Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, in The Marvels. Where did the Canadian actor grow up?
a. Vernon, B.C.
b. Markham, Ont.
c. Regina, Sask.
d. Dawson City, Yukon

b. Markham, Ont. Speaking with The Globe about The Marvels’s disappointing box-office results, Vellani remained positive: “People are discussing the inner workings of a company that makes superhero films more seriously than political issues and it’s really not that deep.”

