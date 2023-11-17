a. Sarah Bernstein . Bernstein was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize, being announced Nov. 26, for her novel Study for Obedience .

c. $97 . The survey was conducted in October on behalf of the arts-advocacy charity Business / Arts and the National Arts Centre as part of a broader survey of 1,058 Canadians. The proportion of culture-goers who reported making donations was 31 per cent.

2 According to a recent survey, how much on average did Canadian culture-lovers donate to Canadian arts institutions in 2022?

3 The first four episodes in the final season of Netflix’s The Crown, which focus largely on the death of Princess Diana, dropped on Nov. 16. When will the final four episodes premiere?

a. Nov. 28 b. Dec. 25 c. Dec. 14 d. The date has not yet been announced