In his 2022 interview with The Globe’s Barry Hertz, Matthew Perry revealed that he started writing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on his phone’s Notes app. How many pages did he type before switching to a more ergonomic iPad? In his memoir, Perry speaks openly about his struggle with alcoholism, and in his interview with Hertz, Perry said his dream was that the book offered a message of hope. “Last night I spoke in an auditorium filled with thousands, but it’s gratifying, too, to get one person ask me if I can help them stop drinking, and I say yes and follow it up,” he said. “That’s more important than any run on Friends. That’s what I hope, when I die, is what people talk about.”

Last week, Perry died at the age of 54. This week’s quiz is dedicated to the late actor.