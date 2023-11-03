Skip to main content
In his 2022 interview with The Globe’s Barry Hertz, Matthew Perry revealed that he started writing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on his phone’s Notes app. How many pages did he type before switching to a more ergonomic iPad? In his memoir, Perry speaks openly about his struggle with alcoholism, and in his interview with Hertz, Perry said his dream was that the book offered a message of hope. “Last night I spoke in an auditorium filled with thousands, but it’s gratifying, too, to get one person ask me if I can help them stop drinking, and I say yes and follow it up,” he said. “That’s more important than any run on Friends. That’s what I hope, when I die, is what people talk about.”

Last week, Perry died at the age of 54. This week’s quiz is dedicated to the late actor.


1 In 2017, Perry revealed that he had a rivalry with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the two were schoolmates in Ottawa. What elementary school did the two attend together?
a. Rockcliffe Park Public School
b. Elmdale Public School
c. St. Cecilia Catholic School
d. Stephen Leacock Public School

Rockcliffe Park Public School. In his tribute to Perry on X, Trudeau wrote that he will “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” adding, “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

2 Where his acting career is concerned, Perry will be best remembered for Chandler Bing, the irascible character he played for 10 seasons on Friends. Which actress played Monica, the name of Chandler’s long-running love interest on the show?
a. Jennifer Aniston
b. Courteney Cox
c. Lisa Kudrow
d. Julia Roberts

Courtney Cox. The Globe’s Marsha Lederman named the episode in which Chandler proposes to Monica – which takes place in the show’s sixth season – one of her favourites.

4 Perry moved to L.A. to be a star “at tennis or at movies,” wrote Heather Mallick for The Globe in 2000. What age was he when he moved?
a. 20
b. 24
c. 11
d. 15

15. Perry had been a young Canadian tennis champion, Mallick wrote, but when he realized he wouldn’t make it in tennis — being prone to temper tantrums and also not quite talented enough — he decided to be an actor.

4 Friends may have been his star-making turn, but Perry made his true breakthrough on another U.S. cable sitcom. Which one?
a. Family Ties
b. Cheers
c. Growing Pains
d. Family Matters

Growing Pains. In 1987, Perry had a three-episode-turn on Growing Pains as Sandy, an honour-roll student who dies after hitting a tree while driving drunk.

5 Friends ran from 1994 to 2004, with a cast reunion in 2021 rekindling interest in the series. Who hosted the reunion?
a. James Corden
b. Stephen Colbert
c. Jimmy Kimmel
d. Conan O’Brien

James Corden. The 2021 reunion, which aired on HBO Max, was a panel discussion, rather than a continuation of the characters’ storylines.

