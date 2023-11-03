In his 2022 interview with The Globe’s Barry Hertz, Matthew Perry revealed that he started writing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing on his phone’s Notes app. How many pages did he type before switching to a more ergonomic iPad? In his memoir, Perry speaks openly about his struggle with alcoholism, and in his interview with Hertz, Perry said his dream was that the book offered a message of hope. “Last night I spoke in an auditorium filled with thousands, but it’s gratifying, too, to get one person ask me if I can help them stop drinking, and I say yes and follow it up,” he said. “That’s more important than any run on Friends. That’s what I hope, when I die, is what people talk about.”
Last week, Perry died at the age of 54. This week’s quiz is dedicated to the late actor.
Rockcliffe Park Public School. In his tribute to Perry on X, Trudeau wrote that he will “never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them,” adding, “Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”
Courtney Cox. The Globe’s Marsha Lederman named the episode in which Chandler proposes to Monica – which takes place in the show’s sixth season – one of her favourites.
15. Perry had been a young Canadian tennis champion, Mallick wrote, but when he realized he wouldn’t make it in tennis — being prone to temper tantrums and also not quite talented enough — he decided to be an actor.
Growing Pains. In 1987, Perry had a three-episode-turn on Growing Pains as Sandy, an honour-roll student who dies after hitting a tree while driving drunk.
James Corden. The 2021 reunion, which aired on HBO Max, was a panel discussion, rather than a continuation of the characters’ storylines.