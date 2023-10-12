1 In a bombshell revelation from her upcoming memoir, Worthy, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for years. When did they separate? a. 2020 b. 2016 c. 2006 d. 2010 2016. In a clip from an upcoming Today interview with host Hoda Kotb, Pinkett Smith says she and Smith have been separated for seven years, but that she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce."

2 The new relationship drama film Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal, is based on the bestselling book of the same name by which Canadian author? a. Michael Crummey b. Patrick deWitt c. Iain Reid d. Alice Munro Iain Reid. Reid shares a writing credit with director Garth Davis on the film, which critic Barry Hertz says "will stay with audiences attuned to its distinct frequency for days, months, perhaps ages." Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan star in Foe.

3 This year's Giller Prize shortlist was announced on October 11, and author Sarah Bernstein's Study for Obedience made the cut. Which other prestigious literary prize is Bernstein's book nominated for this year? a. The Booker Prize b. The Pulitzer Prize c. The Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize d. The Governor General's Literary Award The Booker Prize. In addition to Bernstein, this year's Giller finalists are Eleanor Catton for Birnam Wood, Kevin Chong for The Double Life of Benson Yu, Dionne Irving for The Islands: Stories, and CS Richardson for All the Colour in the World.

4 Which 1990s sitcom returned to TV with a reboot this week? a. Cheers b. Friends c. Will & Grace d. Frasier Frasier. Kelsey Grammer reprises his iconic role in the reboot, which TV critic Amber Dowling says "proves there's still space for multicamera comedies that are filmed in front of a live studio audience."

5 Drake released his eighth studio album, For All the Dogs, on October 6. How many songs are on the album? a. 13 b. 31 c. 23 d. 9 23. The album features guests spots from 21 Savage, J. Cole, SZA, Bad Bunny, Yeat, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef – and Drake's son, Adonis.

