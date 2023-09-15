1 Aerosmith postponed their concert in Toronto because Steven Tyler was suffering from what condition? a. Peptic ulcer b. Strained vocal cords c. Rheumatism d. Old age Strained vocal cords. Aerosmith postponed their concert in Toronto because Steven Tyler was suffering from strained vocal cords. Aerosmith played the first three shows of their Peace Out Tour before Steven Tyler, 75, said he had strained his vocal cords and six shows would be postponed to January and February of next year. Bruce Springsteen, 73, postponed his September concerts because of peptic ulcer disease.

2 After getting a directive from the province to evaluate its collections to "ensure that they are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant, and reflective of the student bodies and voices, and broader school communities," the Peel District School Board decided to pull books off the shelf that were published before which year? a. 1993 b. 1825 c. 1961 d. 2008 2008. A group made up of parents, teachers, and school staff said it appears the board asked its school librarians this year to remove fiction and non-fiction books published before 2008 while assessing collections through an equity lens. Tom Ellard of the group Libraries not Landfills said that while he and others support issues of equity and including voices in the library collections, Peel’s decision to remove books published prior to 2008 was arbitrary.

3 A biography of Elon Musk, written by noted biographer Walter Isaacson, released this week. The book shares insights from Musk’s childhood, including about the time he spent in Canada. Which Canadian university did he attend? a. Queen’s University b. University of Toronto c. McGill University d. The University of British Columbia Queen’s University. Walter Isaacson writes that Musk found his first mentor and was able to develop true friendships for the first time at the school.

4 Which band reunited briefly at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere screening of a newly restored version of their acclaimed 1984 concert? a. The Police b. Talking Heads c. The Eagles d. Sonic Youth Talking Heads. The band’s four members: Jerry Harrison, David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, and Chris Frantz reunited on TIFF’s red carpet for the premiere of Stop Making Sense. The band, which broke up in 1991, joined The Globe’s Brad Wheeler for an interview in a downtown hotel.

5 The United States’ biggest newspaper chain, Gannett, posted two job postings to its site this week that caught people’s attention. It’s hiring two reporters to cover two of the world’s biggest stars and their effect on society. Which two stars will the reporters cover? a. Bad Bunny and Beyoncé b. Beyoncé and Olivia Rodrigo c. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé d. Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. The new hires will be employed by USA Today and The Tennessean, Gannet’s Nashville-based newspaper. “Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star’s influence only expands, what her fan base stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds,” the company said in its job description.

