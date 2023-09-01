1 On Tuesday, a painting by iconic Canadian artist Tom Thomson, on display at Ottawa’s National Gallery, was vandalized by a climate protester. What was the name of the work? a. Canoe Lake b. The West Wind c. Northern River d. The Jack Pine Northern River. Thomson’s painting itself was not damaged, as the activist smeared pink paint on a protective panel covering the work.

2 The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne, is one of the films featured on our fall 2023 movie preview. Who stars as the film’s male lead? a. Leonardo DiCaprio b. Paul Giamatti c. Joaquin Phoenix d. Bradley Cooper Paul Giamatti. Giamatti and Payne last worked together on the 2004 film Sideways. (DiCaprio, Phoenix and Cooper, meanwhile, also star in hotly anticipated fall films: Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and Maestro, respectively.)

3 Speaking of fall films: The 2023 Toronto International Film Festival kicks off on Sept. 7, and will for the first time open with an animated feature. What is the name of that film? a. The Boy and the Heron b. The Pig and the Dog c. The Man and the Bobcat d. The Squid and the Whale The Boy and the Heron. The film, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, is one of The Globe’s most-anticipated films opening at TIFF 2023.

4 Author Emma Donoghue has a new novel out this week. Which of her earlier books was adapted for the big screen and nominated for an Academy Award? a. The Wonder b. Haven c. The Pull of the Stars d. Room Room. The book was also nominated for the Man Booker Prize and the Governor General’s Award. Her latest novel, Learned By Heart, is based on the true story of two girls who fall secretly, deeply and dangerously in love at boarding school in nineteenth century York.

5 This week, the Toronto’s arts community was rocked by news that Artscape – a non-profit organization that has been providing studio, living and residency spaces for artists for three decades – is entering receivership. Which Grammy-nominated Canadian musician was affiliated with a project that once shared space with an Artscape facility? a. Drake b. The Weeknd c. Alessia Cara d. Michael Bublé The Weeknd. When the Weeknd-affiliated creative accelerator Hxouse first launched in 2018, it shared some space in a waterfront building with the Artscape Daniels Launchpad facility.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result

Congratulations, you're up to speed on Arts news this week. Great effort, but you missed a couple. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters for more news, columns and advice in your inbox.

Nice try. Sign up for The Globe’s arts and lifestyle newsletters to get news, columns and advice delievered to your inbox.