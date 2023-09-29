1 Which country music superstar will perform at the Grey Cup Music Festival? a. Garth Brooks b. Shania Twain c. Carrie Underwood d. Luke Combs Carrie Underwood. While Underwood won't be on the field, she will be performing in The Built at the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival, which will run from Nov. 16-19 and feature both free and ticketed events. Her appearance in Hamilton will be her first since 2016.

2 In Dreams, Mirvish’s new jukebox musical based on the songs of Roy Orbison, opened in Toronto this week. What Canadian TV series did the In Dreams writer David West Read also create? a. Slings & Arrows b. Schitt’s Creek c. Corner Gas d. Letterkenny Schitt’s Creek. Read, a Scarborough, Ont. native who also wrote the Tony-winning, & Juliet, called Orbison “one of the most unique singers in pop music” in an interview this week with The Globe and Mail.

3 This week, Taylor Swift made headlines after attending a Kansas City Chiefs football game to watch her new beau, tight end Travis Kelce, play. By what percentage did sales of Kelce’s jersey jump after the match? a. 100 per cent b. 600 per cent c. 400 per cent d. 1,000 per cent 400 per cent. Swift was able to attend the game because she is currently on a break from her Eras tour, which will resume in November in Buenos Aires.

4 Canadian writer Kevin Lambert was recently nominated for France’s prestigious Prix Goncourt for his novel, Que notre joie demeure. About what hot topic did Lambert get into an online argument with Quebec Premier François Legault just before the nomination? a. Bill 96 b. The housing crisis c. The Ontario Greenbelt controversy d. The Calgary E. Coli breakout The housing crisis. Lambert, whose novel – which centres on gentrification in Montreal – blamed Legault for the crisis in a headline-making Facebook post.

5 Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie opens this Friday, barely 26 months after the first Paw Patrol film hit screens. What Canadian entertainment company produces the Paw Patrol franchise? a. Spin Master b. Entertainment One c. Telefilm Canada d. Pinewood Toronto Studios Spin Master. The first movie of the Toronto-based children’s entertainment company in the Paw Patrol franchise, Paw Patrol: The Movie, was the highest-grossing movie in Canada in 2021.

