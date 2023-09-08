The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off this week, and runs until September 17. Are you a superfan who knows the festival by heart? Take our quiz to test yourself.
48. The 2023 iteration of TIFF marks the festival’s 48th outing. But this year’s festival is facing an unprecedented double strike in Hollywood, as writers and actors remain on the picket line – and unable to promote their films. “If the films have interim agreements, most of the talent will be here, though some will make personal decisions to not come,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said this week.
TIFF Bell Lightbox. It’s the Bell Lightbox, for now: the telecom giant and the film fest announced in August that they were parting ways, after Bell’s 28-year sponsorship of the festival.
Keanu Reeves. McKellar told The Globe he was pressured to consider Reeves for the role, which he’d written for Rennie. “I knew Callum – he was exciting,” McKellar said. “But out of obligation I approached Keanu. He said no, but that maybe he’d be interested in my part.”
The Fabelmans. The Steven Spielberg-directed film took home the prize in 2022; other previous People’s Choice winners are Nomadland, Green Book, 12 Years a Slave, The King’s Speech and Slumdog Millionaire.
Midnight Madness. This year’s Midnight Madness programming includes the latest from filmmaker Harmony Korine, AGGRO DR1FT, which Globe film editor Barry Hertz named one of his top festival picks for 2023.