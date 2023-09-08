Skip to main content
Rebecca Tucker

The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off this week, and runs until September 17. Are you a superfan who knows the festival by heart? Take our quiz to test yourself.


1 How many years has the Toronto International Film Festival been running?
a. 55
b. 76
c. 48
d. 101

48. The 2023 iteration of TIFF marks the festival’s 48th outing. But this year’s festival is facing an unprecedented double strike in Hollywood, as writers and actors remain on the picket line – and unable to promote their films. “If the films have interim agreements, most of the talent will be here, though some will make personal decisions to not come,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said this week.

2What is the name of the King Street venue that functions as TIFF’s de facto headquarters?
a. TIFF Icebox
b. TIFF Bell Lightbox
c. TIFF Lockbox
d. TIFF Box Office

TIFF Bell Lightbox. It’s the Bell Lightbox, for now: the telecom giant and the film fest announced in August that they were parting ways, after Bell’s 28-year sponsorship of the festival.

3 Last Night, the apocalypse drama directed by Don McKellar, debuted at TIFF 25 years ago. Which A-list Canadian actor declined the role ultimately played by Callum Keith Rennie in the film?
a. Keanu Reeves
b. Kiefer Sutherland
c. Jim Carrey
d. Matthew Perry

Keanu Reeves. McKellar told The Globe he was pressured to consider Reeves for the role, which he’d written for Rennie. “I knew Callum – he was exciting,” McKellar said. “But out of obligation I approached Keanu. He said no, but that maybe he’d be interested in my part.”

4 While TIFF doesn’t issue juried awards, it does crown an annual People’s Choice prize. Which film won last year’s honour?
a. Aftersun
b. The Banshees of Inisherin
c. Women Talking
d. The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans. The Steven Spielberg-directed film took home the prize in 2022; other previous People’s Choice winners are Nomadland, Green Book, 12 Years a Slave, The King’s Speech and Slumdog Millionaire.

5 The film festival includes a screening series that highlights horror movies, thrillers and films that are just downright weird. What’s the series called?
a. Freaky Films
b. Midnight Madness
c. Morbid Movies
d. Screamin’ Screeners

Midnight Madness. This year’s Midnight Madness programming includes the latest from filmmaker Harmony Korine, AGGRO DR1FT, which Globe film editor Barry Hertz named one of his top festival picks for 2023.

How well did you do?

Answer all of the questions to see your result
Congratulations, you're up to speed on everything TIFF. To help you decide which films to go see, The Globe and Mail’s Arts team picked through this year’s slate to bring you the 15 buzziest TIFF 2023 titles.
Great effort, but you missed a couple. To help you decide which films to go see, The Globe and Mail’s Arts team picked through this year’s slate to bring you the 15 buzziest TIFF 2023 titles.

Nice try. To help you decide which films to go see, The Globe and Mail’s Arts team picked through this year’s slate to bring you the 15 buzziest TIFF 2023 titles.
That’s a low score. To help you decide which films to go see, The Globe and Mail’s Arts team picked through this year’s slate to bring you the 15 buzziest TIFF 2023 titles.

