1 How many years has the Toronto International Film Festival been running?

48. The 2023 iteration of TIFF marks the festival’s 48th outing. But this year’s festival is facing an unprecedented double strike in Hollywood, as writers and actors remain on the picket line – and unable to promote their films. “If the films have interim agreements, most of the talent will be here, though some will make personal decisions to not come,” TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey said this week.