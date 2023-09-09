Open this photo in gallery: The Observer, by Marina EndicottHandout

It’s hard, in the current polarization of political understanding, to talk objectively about policing. I certainly can’t. But I’m not talking about policing. Instead, my novel The Observer (Knopf Canada, 272 pages) opens a quiet window on a life not many people get to see: the life of ordinary police officers in a rural place, and their spouses, and their children.

I am driven to weigh in on this case because I was an eyewitness. In 1992, I went with my husband, Peter Ormshaw on his first posting with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to a small town in the Alberta bush. Before I went there I’d never spoken to a police officer, other than while getting a speeding ticket. The day we arrived Peter went straight to work, disappearing into the police cruiser and out across the huge detachment area, leaving me mostly alone to look around and figure out this strange new world.

That got easier when I lucked into a temporary job as the editor of the local weekly newspaper. In that capacity I drove around, too, interviewing people and taking photos, composing a view of the town each week.

Let me confess right away, I was a terrible reporter. But I was taught by a great one, Margaret Thibault, the permanent editor. Connected and informed about the town’s concerns, she did real journalism in that little paper, though often hamstrung by the constraints of weekly newspapers.

Not having Margaret’s political savvy or energy, I was glad to abandon journalism, but I did start trying to write about that life while we were still there, in a novel about police spouses and fear; it was mawkish and self-involved and I drawered it. Over the years I tried various other forms, none satisfactory.

Writing may also have been stalled by the self-imposed feeling that we should keep silent about the stresses of that life, which led to post-traumatic stress disorder for my husband. It’s like the family silence observed around alcoholism or mental illness – coincidentally, both often factors in police life.

For a while I gave up. But it bothered me that I couldn’t break that silence. What made me go back to those days, besides the pressure of memory, increasing with age like a brain swelling, was coming to a better understanding of how profoundly my husband’s PTSD affected our family, then and still.

When I sent an early draft of this novel to an old friend, another RCMP spouse, she wrote back, “How could you write this? The whole time I’m just sweating. This is really what it was like – all the cards are on the table here.”

Her first response was that I was crazy to expose myself this way, and I know she was right, but it is the job of art: to investigate your own experience unsparingly, and make that investigation public so that others can use the evidence in their own private investigations.

A member who served with Peter read the manuscript for me, too, and wrote to express sadness for what Hardy, the police officer character in the book, endures, adding, “But then I look back on my own career in my early years and recall the experience of very similar and horrific events. I know now that all police officers must battle with some level of PTSD. I didn’t see it in myself until years after I retired.”

I meant it, I’m not writing about policing. I’m not even writing about “the police.” The Observer is not a book about the state of policing, it’s about people. Two specific people: Hardy and his wife, Julia.

From the position of specific personal experience, I’m writing about the way families are affected by that job. I hope I can be a useful witness, reporting fresh evidence in a case that sometimes seems to have already been decided. So I could not keep silent, I had to look back and revisit, re-examine that old trouble. I was surprised to find some tenderness in that revisiting, in Julia’s love for Hardy, her children and the wilderness around them.

Olga Tokarczuk writes about that kind of love: “Tenderness personalizes everything to which it relates, making it possible to give it a voice. … Tenderness is the most modest form of love. It is the kind of love that does not appear in the scriptures or the gospels, no one swears by it, no one cites it. It has no special emblems or symbols, nor does it lead to crime, or prompt envy. It appears wherever we take a close and careful look at another being, at something that is not ourself.”

A close and careful look at another being, exactly.

Tenderness applies here in another sense. Another member who read an early draft told me that time was not so much a memory as a brand. It is certainly a bruise, and we naturally flinch from drawing attention to or touching that tender spot.

But fiction allows that touch at a remove, and can be a call to the reader to also witness in that spirit of tenderness. To suspend polarizing judgment and observe this one small, ordinary, specific story.

That observation may make clear what we’re still asking of the police, what the job is. The ordinary job, not the big dramatic moments. The everyday processes that grind up both policed and police; the methods our society has agreed to rely on for dealing with the hardest extremities. Every day in this job someone is in trouble, their worst trouble. Every day someone is dying, is going to die or is already dead.

It’s a strange privilege we give the police, to be part of people’s worst days; it’s a strange privilege to be the family that supports that presence. At the end of this witness statement I remember those two things: tenderness, and that it is an honour to serve.

