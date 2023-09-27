Eight urgent books about the past have been shortlisted for the US$75,000 Cundill History Prize.

The short list includes books about countries’ forgotten – or buried – histories, such as The Madman in the White House by Patrick Weil, which resurrects a psychobiography Sigmund Freud helped create about Woodrow Wilson, and The Declassification Engine by Matthew Connelly, about America’s secrecy industrial complex.

In a similar vein, Red Memory by Tania Branigan explores the Cultural Revolution and cultural amnesia in China.

Several science books also made the short list, including Alison Bashford’s The Huxleys, a history of evolution; The Perfection of Nature by Mackenzie Cooley, which explores how theories of race developed through man’s attempts to control nature; and Charged by James Morton Turner, which examines “the battery problem” by looking to the past for lessons about a clean energy future.

Histories of religion round out the short list, including Queens of a Fallen World by Kate Cooper, which recounts the stories of the women who shaped Christian philosopher St. Augustine, and Dust on the Throne by Douglas Ober, about the role that anti-caste activists played in the development of Buddhism.

Three finalists will be announced Oct. 16 and the award, which is administered by McGill University, will be handed out Nov. 8 at a ceremony in Montreal.