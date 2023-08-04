Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg singer-songwriter Liam Duncan (a.k.a. Boy Golden)Adam Kelly

It was not so long ago that Liam Duncan was struggling to write songs. As he explains it, “I couldn’t get past my own ego.” Ergo, an alter ego.

The Winnipeg-based Duncan now presents himself professionally as Boy Golden, an indie-label twang-music persona who performs his own folk-country material and acts the part not only on stage but during the writing and recording process as well. “I felt like I could write more freely if I used a character, rather than it all coming from Liam,” Duncan says. “I grew up doing musical theatre, and now when I step on stage, I get to do that again.”

With its storytelling bent and elaborate costumes, country music has always been performative. Who was Johnny Cash if not a character? More recently, Canada’s Orville Peck is an enigmatic crooner who obscures his true identity with tasselled face masks.

In 2021, Duncan (as Boy Golden) issued Church of Better Daze, complete with the catchy single KD and Lunch Meat, which advocates weed, comfort food and watching the day melt away blissfully. The song quickly established itself as the second-most memorable Canadian tune of all time associated with Kraft Dinner.

Duncan just released the six-song follow-up EP For Jimmy. It ends with Out On the Weekend, a stoned waltz about good friends, good music and good times:

Out on the weekend, with all my friends

Going off the deep end, getting the spins

Keeping the faith, like it’s ours to defend

Like we won’t see each other again

Although Duncan writes songs as Boy Golden, Out On the Weekend is heartfelt and personal, the good times real. “It’s all true,” he says. “I’m relaxed and I have all the work I need – every day feels like a gift.”

Winnipeg singer-songwriter Liam Duncan made his solo debut in 2019, but then invented his Boy Golden, outfitted with a cowboy hat, and a sleeveless T-shirt.

Where Boy Golden came from

Duncan was born 27 years ago in Brandon. His mother’s family name is Goulden, he is her boy, and thus: Boy Golden. After releasing an album as a member of the pop-rock trio the Middle Coast, he made his solo debut as Liam Duncan in 2019 with If I Don’t Feel Better. Boy Golden was then invented, outfitted with a cowboy hat, a sleeveless T-shirt and a porn-star moustache.

When Duncan opened up for Burton Cummings last year in Winnipeg, he toned down his Boy Golden persona for an audience there for the famous former Guess Who singer and hometown hero. “In an ideal world, the audience I’m playing to would not affect my performance, but I definitely struggle to feel comfortable when I’m opening up for another artist,” Duncan says. “I change the way I’m talking between songs a little bit. My stories are shorter, and I’m less political.”

Church of Better Daze

Church of Better Daze is not only the name of the debut Boy Golden album, but also the name of his band. The group’s membership is fluid, as most of the musicians are songwriters with their own careers. “I never want to impose my own structures on them.”

The church also functions as a catch-all conceptual gathering place for his fans (who can join the congregation at his website) and for Boy Golden’s ideas on life, philosophy and the music industry. “Artists must disassociate themselves from the release of their music,” he wrote in a 2021 blog entry. “If you centre success as success within the institutions of the music industry, you will be disappointed.”

Despite describing himself as the leader of his “church,” Duncan does not proselytize as Boy Golden. In that way he is the opposite of country legend Hank Williams, who created his Luke the Drifter persona as a way to sermonize anonymously.

“I feel it’s best not to tell people what to think,” Duncan says. “It’s best to show people your perspective through your songs and and see if you can get them to come along.”

What’s with all the weed songs?

Dope smoking is referenced in more than one Boy Golden song, including Mountain Road: “I left who I was in them Blue Hills, found myself heading out east/ Along the way I got high every day and got seven or eight hours of sleep.”

He used marijuana as a way to combat fatigue. “I’m a workaholic, and it helped me get past the point of exhaustion,” he explains.

But although weed is part of the Boy Golden brand, Duncan recently stopped smoking the stuff because it was no longer making him feel well. His career is taking off, but the work of running his band is taking a toll. “The stress of the last four or five months was ruining the drug for me – it was making me anxious.”

The business of being Boy Golden

Although Duncan manages himself, he is signed to Toronto’s Six Shooter Records. “The advance from them took care of my credit card balance.”

A recent national tour with the Saskatchewan rockers the Sheepdogs raised his profile. This summer he landed gigs in July at the Winnipeg Folk Festival and the Calgary Folk Music Festival, with a slew of festival dates in British Columbia to come, beginning with the Kaslo Jazz Etc. Summer Music Festival on Aug. 4 and 5.

This fall he’ll headline his first national tour, playing 400-to-600-capacity venues in Canada – he sold out Toronto’s Horseshoe Tavern in 2021 – and smaller venues in the United States. Duncan is dedicating himself to establishing a beachhead south of the border, with an eye on Nashville specifically.

“Of all the music centres in the United States, it’s the most affordable, and the most approachable for me.”

