Bruce Springsteen and Jim Cuddy both cover Rhinestone Cowboy, but Cuddy got there first

Fans of Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy who watch the new Bruce Springsteen concert documentary, Western Stars, might get a sense of déjà vu. Because Springsteen recorded a live version of his most recent album (also called Western Stars) in the second floor of a barn. Cuddy’s latest solo album, Countrywide Soul, released two weeks before Springsteen’s, was also recorded in a barn loft. Springsteen also filmed vignettes involving country roads and pickup trucks, just as Cuddy had done. As well, for his film, Springsteen covered the Glen Campbell-famous Rhinestone Cowboy, just as – you guessed it – Cuddy had done for Countrywide Soul. Speaking to The Globe and Mail, Cuddy made it clear who’s boss.

I did Rhinestone Cowboy before Bruce did. I actually heard George Canyon do it years ago. I started doing it live and I recorded it for Countrywide Soul. Later, when I watched Springsteen’s Western Stars movie, I thought “Oh, c’mon, Bruce, I did that.”

It was tough for me watching that movie, because I’m such a huge fan of Bruce. It took me a long time to figure out what was bothering me about it. It came to me while I was watching the new Clive Davis documentary. It has a clip of a younger Bruce Springsteen. He’s so happy and lively and funny. I thought, “That’s what I miss. I miss the less sincere Bruce.” There was something intensely self-involved with Western Stars.

I recorded Countrywide Soul in my barn. We have a small, beautiful piece of property outside the city, but not that far outside. Getting to a rural setting is incredibly and immediately de-stressing. The house there, until recently, was very small. If I wanted to play guitar, I would go to the second floor of the barn. It’s a beautifully sounding place, with the wood rafters.

I remember playing up there during a serious storm. Inside it was dry. It felt so safe and secure. So, I wanted to share that with my band. I didn’t know what to expect from the record. There’s a pond there for swimming. I imagined us eating dinner on the lawn. I just wanted it to be enjoyable for everybody, but it turned out to be a lot more. The record is a reflection of whatever rural soul I have in me. Everything is calmer, everything is more measured. I think it had the same effect on everybody.

When I play Rhinestone Cowboy in concert, it’s great to look at the faces in the audience. People know the song, but they don’t exactly know why. The thing that attracted me to the song is not just the ubiquitous nature of it, but that it’s a perfect song. There’s such an economy of lyric and harmonic structure. And it tells a lot of story in three minutes, as does Wichita Lineman, as does By the Time I Get to Phoenix. Those type of songs, of that era, have an amazing economy that’s not very common anymore.

It’s one thing to cover that type of song, but it’s tougher to write like that. It’s a tough era to emulate, and I don’t even try. I love Rhinestone Cowboy. But I can’t write in that style. Maybe I just don’t have an affinity for that kind of writing. I wish I did, but it’s not my style.

Jim Cuddy’s Countrywide Soul Tour continues to Jan. 24.