Call My Agent! gets to the heart of tiresome celebrity culture, intentionally or not

As the North American film and TV landscape is gradually reduced to two grand themes – “Was it murder?” and “Who can bake the best cake?” – it’s getting harder to appreciate regional fare.
To judge by the Netflix top 10 rankings, a lot of us are expanding our palates. Unhindered by North American hang-ups – who got what role for what reason and what this work of art says about where we are today and when exactly those damned ice caps will melt and put us out of our gilded misery – foreign film and TV is able to breathe.
Everywhere else in the world, shows feel as if they were written by people whose goal was making something watchable.
North American shows feel as if they were written by a committee whose goal was guessing which societal issue will be big in six months time, while also avoiding getting in trouble on the internet. Hollywood is no longer a dream factory. It’s just a hot, outdoor insurance company.
Among the frothiest of current foreign offerings is the French Netflix hit Call My Agent!
It’s a clever twist on a tired idea: Chart the soapy office goings-on at a Parisian talent agency, with the stars represented playing themselves. It’s The Larry Sanders Show meets Grey’s Anatomy.
For a comedy, it’s not particularly witty. The acting is workmanlike. The characters are thinly drawn clichés: the alpha woman, her beta man best pal, the old schemer who has a change of heart, the wise woman, the ingenue. There’s even a cute dog.
The scenarios are so banal, they are sometimes hard to credit. You get the impression someone in a meeting said, “What if Monica Bellucci had a hard time finding a boyfriend?” then someone else cheered and everyone knocked off early to get day-drunk on pastis.
But the cumulative effect is hypnotic. Here is a show that isn’t groaning with all its strength to “make a point” about “what’s really going on.” That’s what passes for fresh these days.
Buried within it, and only perceptible to the likes of us on this side of the Atlantic, Call My Agent! is also making a grander statement about celebrity.
Celebrities are, I trust you’ll agree, the worst. The pandemic has made that especially clear, since we need them right now and they are failing us. It’s not that they’re doing anything wrong. In fact, it’s because they’re not doing anything wrong that they’re failing us.
Judging by the internet, the ultimate point of becoming famous these days is so that you a) can use your elevated status to lecture people about how they are failing in life’s mission to improve the world (also, ideally, while promoting something they want to buy); and b) being a garden-variety slob like the rest of us.
I like my celebrities in either the Keith Richards or Sidney Poitier modes. You can be a sneering, catty, gifted degenerate who occasionally makes the news for naughty (not violently criminal) behaviour but still manages to deliver more albums than court appearances, or you can be impossibly suave, distant, good at your job and objectively better than the rest of us.
In order to succeed at your work as a celebrity, you should be remote and glamourous. I don’t need to know you’re on vacation. I don’t care how great your girlfriend is or why you think I should vote. I most certainly do not want to know what causes [insert guy who got rich wearing a body sock in superhero movies] thinks I should support. I am deeply uninterested in his political affiliations (although I feel absolutely sure I could have guessed them without being told).
I do not seek out this information, but somehow it finds me. Then it ruins my enjoyment of seeing your movies and listening to your music.
You know who I like? Helen Mirren. You know why? Because I don’t know anything about her. If Helen Mirren popped up on my phone to berate me about the dwindling Amazon rainforest, I would like her less. I’ll get my rainforest updates from the experts, thanks very much.
I didn’t realize how much this was irritating me until I started watching Call My Agent!.
From the French point of view, the show is a hit because it (gently) lampoons French stars.
But for everyone else, most of these people are unrecognizable nobodies.
After watching the show, I sort of get that Franck Dubosc is an ageing TV tough guy who hit it big in a low-brow movie series about camping. But that assumes that the French “camping” means the same thing in English. For all I know, “camping” is Parisian slang for living in the subway.
Either way, I get no thrill of recognition from seeing Dubosc razzed by his acting colleagues with tag lines from his films. Instead, what I see is a guy who works with a bunch of jerks.
Stripped of their celebrity, these people must contend with the viewer girded only with their natural charisma. Some fall well short. Others (Cécile de France is a standout) make you wonder why they are not much bigger deals abroad.
Mixed in with their not-so-well travelled colleagues are a few guest stars who are international brands: Bellucci, Isabelle Huppert, Jean Dujardin and Jean Reno.
In this new context – actors working with mediocre scripts against so-so talent – you begin to understand who got big because they’re just that good (Huppert) and who had either the luck or the smarts to pick the right projects (Reno).
In France, Call My Agent! is a show about celebrating celebrity. Everywhere else, it is a show about erasing celebrity. It posits a world in which you choose your entertainments not for who stars in them, but for what they are about.
People may be watching more foreign film and TV because it’s better, and it often is.
But maybe they’re also watching it because they’re sick of everyone they know.
